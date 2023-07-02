Powersurge: 2023-07-02

- PTL – 0000
- Megalodoom – Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Grief
- Caprahed – The Crystal Skull
- Black Rainbows – Cosmic Ride Of The Crystal Skull
- Grave Digger – Keeper Of The Holy Grail
- Prosperity Gospel – Eyes on the Ark
- Wicked Trip – Temple Of Doom
- Epica – The Last Crusade
- Anken – Dial
- An Empty Room – The Archaeologist
- Beyond The Crescent Moon – The Iron Veil
- Dusk Cult – Fires in the Gloom
- Gangs Of Old Ladies – Possessed
- Life Deprived – Cycle Of Decay
- Werewolves – My Enemies Look And Sound Like Me
- Remission – Constricted
- Snorlax – Regenesis Arrival
- Lithik – Germination in Fire
- Hypergiant – Sleep Inertia
