Powersurge: 2023-07-02

Written by on July 2, 2023

  1. PTL – 0000
  2. Megalodoom – Indiana Jones and the Temple Of Grief
  3. Caprahed – The Crystal Skull
  4. Black Rainbows – Cosmic Ride Of The Crystal Skull
  5. Grave Digger – Keeper Of The Holy Grail
  6. Prosperity Gospel – Eyes on the Ark
  7. Wicked Trip – Temple Of Doom
  8. Epica – The Last Crusade
  9. Anken – Dial
  10. An Empty Room – The Archaeologist
  11. Beyond The Crescent Moon – The Iron Veil
  12. Dusk Cult – Fires in the Gloom
  13. Gangs Of Old Ladies – Possessed
  14. Life Deprived – Cycle Of Decay
  15. Werewolves – My Enemies Look And Sound Like Me
  16. Remission – Constricted
  17. Snorlax – Regenesis Arrival
  18. Lithik – Germination in Fire
  19. Hypergiant – Sleep Inertia
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

First Thing Monday: 2023-07-03

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-07-02

Current track

Title

Artist