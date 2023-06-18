Powersurge: 2023-06-18

  1. PTL – Univerge
  2. The Butterfly Effect – Perception Twin
  3. Caligula’s Horse – Valkyrie
  4. Dr Colossus – Hummingbird of Bengal
  5. Descend To Acheron – The Welcoming Void
  6. Vapours – The Penance
  7. The Otolith – Bone Dust
  8. Lord Mountain – Well Of Fates
  9. Battlesnake – I Am The Vomit
  10. Orange Goblin – Hounds Ditch
  11. Holur – Centipede Orgy Christ
  12. Spirit Adrift – Barn Burner
  13. Ekosa – Between Our Steps & the End
  14. Shattered Hourglass – Bloodhound
  15. Hexvessel – Black Mountain Poet
  16. Oceanlord – Isle Of The Dead
  17. Divide And Dissolve – Indignation
  18. Shores Of Null – A New Death Is Born
  19. Livlos – And Then There Were None
  20. Vengeful Spectre – Storming Insurrection Of War
  21. Sundowner – Forty One Times
