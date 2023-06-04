Powersurge: 2023-06-04

Written by on June 4, 2023

  1. meshuggah – in death is life
  2. Spinebreaker – Infinite Crest
  3. shadows – fullmoon alissa
  4. Hexvessel – Older Than The Gods (feat. Okoi from B​ö​lzer)
  5. BØLZER – A Shepherd In Wolven Skin
  6. Mournful Congregation – Heads Bowed
  7. blockade – basement
  8. diamond sins – backhanded compliments
  9. Critical Analysis – Police State
  10. Obsidians Curse – Fallen Two
  11. Sacred Outcry – Towers of Gold (Tempus Edax Rerum)
  12. Myrkur – Hells Sang
  13. Victory Over the Sun – Thorn Woos The Wound
  14. Veriluola – Impish Insurrection
  15. meshuggah – in death is death
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-06-04

Current track

Title

Artist