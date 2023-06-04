Powersurge: 2023-06-04

- meshuggah – in death is life
- Spinebreaker – Infinite Crest
- shadows – fullmoon alissa
- Hexvessel – Older Than The Gods (feat. Okoi from Bölzer)
- BØLZER – A Shepherd In Wolven Skin
- Mournful Congregation – Heads Bowed
- blockade – basement
- diamond sins – backhanded compliments
- Critical Analysis – Police State
- Obsidians Curse – Fallen Two
- Sacred Outcry – Towers of Gold (Tempus Edax Rerum)
- Myrkur – Hells Sang
- Victory Over the Sun – Thorn Woos The Wound
- Veriluola – Impish Insurrection
- meshuggah – in death is death
Reader's opinions