Powersurge: 2023-05-21

Written by on May 21, 2023

  1. Pantera – Psycho Holiday
  2. Porcupine Tree – Anesthetize
  3. witchfinder general – free country
  4. Voyager – Prince Of Fire (single)
  5. Dozer – Missing 13
  6. Big Game Hunter – Downhill And Die
  7. Devil Electric – All My Friends Move Like The Night
  8. Witchskull – Baphomet’s Child
  9. Idle Hands – Don’t Waste Your Time
  10. Unto Others – Strength
  11. True Believer – Meet My Maker
  12. Dirty Pagans – The Family
  13. Devonera – Whispers From The Grave
  14. Cauldron – Chained Up In Chains
  15. Vader – Grand Deceiver
  16. Ekosa – Splitting Of The Spirit
  17. Ekosa – Murder Of The Hero
  19. Unfelled – A Diadem Embattled
  20. Saturnus – Breathe New Life
  21. Napalm Death – Born On Your Knees
