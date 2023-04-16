Powersurge: 2023-04-16
Written by Playlist Robot on April 16, 2023
- soulfly – eye for an eye
- vass katsionis – Vengeance Is Mine
- Sunrot – Tower of Silence
- healthyliving – To The Gallows
- Blazon Rite – The Fall Of A Once Great House
- Maze Of Sothoth – Blasphemous Ritual
- Gatekeeper – Keepers Of The Gate
- spirit possession – Enter The Golden Sign
- Lamp Of Murmuur – In Communion With the Wintermoon
- Demonstealer – The Art Of Disinformation
- dirge – grief
- skrying mirror – Temptress
- rezn – Allured by Feverish Visions