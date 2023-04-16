Powersurge: 2023-04-16

Written by on April 16, 2023

  1. soulfly – eye for an eye
  2. vass katsionis – Vengeance Is Mine
  3. Sunrot – Tower of Silence
  4. healthyliving – To The Gallows
  5. Blazon Rite – The Fall Of A Once Great House
  6. Maze Of Sothoth – Blasphemous Ritual
  7. Gatekeeper – Keepers Of The Gate
  8. spirit possession – Enter The Golden Sign
  9. Lamp Of Murmuur – In Communion With the Wintermoon
  10. Demonstealer – The Art Of Disinformation
  11. dirge – grief
  12. skrying mirror – Temptress
  13. rezn – Allured by Feverish Visions
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-04-16

Current track

Title

Artist