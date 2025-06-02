Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-06-02

- Sparks – Hit Me Baby
- Dom Sensitive – 2nd Day Of Spring
- Magic Mushroom Band – U Can Be My LSD
- July 14th – Bastille
- The Jam – Pretty Green/Monday
- Funkadelic – One Nation Under A Groove
- Coloured Stone – Black Boy
- Bob Marley – So Much TRouble
- PAW Band – Baby Buddha
- Loui – End Of Story
- Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up
- Young Milla – Bossin’
- Aimmee Hannan – Black In The Sun
- Warumpi Band – Black Fella White Fella
- No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
- U Roy – Equal Rights
- War Room – Pumpkin
- Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
- Mick Medew – Igloo (instr)
- Eric Idle – Rock Notes
- Kevin Ayers – May I?/Shouting In A Bucket Blues
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Sparks – Don’t Dog It
- Sparks – Change
- Sparks – Get In The Swing
- Grace Vandals – Rewind To January
- Robert Forster – Breakfast On The Train
- The Mavis’s – Boy From The Stars
- Stereolab – Electrified Teenybop
- Dumptruck – Island
