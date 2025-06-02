Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-06-02

Written by on June 2, 2025

  1. Sparks – Hit Me Baby
  2. Dom Sensitive – 2nd Day Of Spring
  3. Magic Mushroom Band – U Can Be My LSD
  4. July 14th – Bastille
  5. The Jam – Pretty Green/Monday
  6. Funkadelic – One Nation Under A Groove
  7. Coloured Stone – Black Boy
  8. Bob Marley – So Much TRouble
  9. PAW Band – Baby Buddha
  10. Loui – End Of Story
  11. Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up
  12. Young Milla – Bossin’
  13. Aimmee Hannan – Black In The Sun
  14. Warumpi Band – Black Fella White Fella
  15. No Fixed Address – We Have Survived
  16. U Roy – Equal Rights
  17. War Room – Pumpkin
  18. Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
  19. Mick Medew – Igloo (instr)
  20. Eric Idle – Rock Notes
  21. Kevin Ayers – May I?/Shouting In A Bucket Blues
  22. The Genevieves – Adore You
  23. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  24. Sparks – Don’t Dog It
  25. Sparks – Change
  26. Sparks – Get In The Swing
  27. Grace Vandals – Rewind To January
  28. Robert Forster – Breakfast On The Train
  29. The Mavis’s – Boy From The Stars
  30. Stereolab – Electrified Teenybop
  31. Dumptruck – Island
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2025-06-02

Current track

Title

Artist