Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-05-26

- Queen – Brighton Rock/Lily of the Valley
- Queen – Now I’m Here
- 4 Non Blondes – Misty Mountain Hop
- Roxy Music – Editions Of You/Dream Home…
- Ben Lee – American Television
- Muse – Uprising
- The Packets – Microscopic People…
- Epic Land Battles – Party Hats/Shakespeare
- Cerebral Paisley – …Shakespeare
- Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
- Parvyn – Maujuda/Huna Lai Jio
- Los Destellos – Onsta L Yerbita
- Nancy & Lee – Summer Wine
- David Johansen – I’m A Lover
- Alice Donut – My Boyfriend’s Back
- Wings Of Knives – Shoe Shoppin’ Blues
- Fugazi – Waiting Room
- Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
- The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
- 22nd Sect – Beach Rock
- The Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute Beat
- The Luau – Paddle To The Peak
- The Bedridden – Bateman’s Bay
- Dave Bridge Trio – Boomer Beach
- The Neptunes – Hydrophobia/Hallucination Bay
- Christie Wallace – Beachport
- The Spikes – Flashback To Acid Beach
- Sympathy Orchestra – Pistols At Dawn
- Sweeney – Inbuilt Obsolescence
- Inkswel – Astrosoul
- Clowns Of Decadence – Yo Great Obscurity!
- FunBoy 3 – The Lunatics
- Julie Brown – Homecoming Queen’s Gotta Gun
Reader's opinions