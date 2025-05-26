Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-05-26

Written by on May 26, 2025

  1. Queen – Brighton Rock/Lily of the Valley
  2. Queen – Now I’m Here
  3. 4 Non Blondes – Misty Mountain Hop
  4. Roxy Music – Editions Of You/Dream Home…
  5. Ben Lee – American Television
  6. Muse – Uprising
  7. The Packets – Microscopic People…
  8. Epic Land Battles – Party Hats/Shakespeare
  9. Cerebral Paisley – …Shakespeare
  10. Midnight Mares – Boneyard Matinee
  11. Parvyn – Maujuda/Huna Lai Jio
  12. Los Destellos – Onsta L Yerbita
  13. Nancy & Lee – Summer Wine
  14. David Johansen – I’m A Lover
  15. Alice Donut – My Boyfriend’s Back
  16. Wings Of Knives – Shoe Shoppin’ Blues
  17. Fugazi – Waiting Room
  18. Badland Caravan – Vision Quest
  19. The Systemaddicts – Christies Beach
  20. 22nd Sect – Beach Rock
  21. The Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute Beat
  22. The Luau – Paddle To The Peak
  23. The Bedridden – Bateman’s Bay
  24. Dave Bridge Trio – Boomer Beach
  25. The Neptunes – Hydrophobia/Hallucination Bay
  26. Christie Wallace – Beachport
  27. The Spikes – Flashback To Acid Beach
  28. Sympathy Orchestra – Pistols At Dawn
  29. Sweeney – Inbuilt Obsolescence
  30. Inkswel – Astrosoul
  31. Clowns Of Decadence – Yo Great Obscurity!
  32. FunBoy 3 – The Lunatics
  33. Julie Brown – Homecoming Queen’s Gotta Gun
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2025-05-26

Current track

Title

Artist