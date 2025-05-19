Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-05-19

Written by on May 19, 2025

  1. Cat Stevens – Morning Has Broken
  2. Spiritualized – Won’t Go To Heaven
  3. The Mark Of Cain – Visions Of Love
  4. Bruce Springsteen – Badlands
  5. The Stranglers – Everybody loves you…
  6. Rita Jean Bodine – It Ain’t Easy
  7. Shonen Knife – Top Of The World
  8. Van McCoy – The Hustle
  9. Trunglion Horsepower – Power Horse
  10. Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mama
  11. The Public Eye – Curly Feather/Documentation
  12. T.Rex – Spaceball Ricochet
  13. Melanie – Good Book
  14. Will Smith – Just Cruisin”
  15. Liv Maessen – Knock Knock Who’s There?
  16. Jimmy Cliff – Wonderful Worl, Beautiful People
  17. Joey Ramone – What A Wonderful World
  18. Spectrum – I’ll Be Gone
  19. David Sylvian – The Ink In The Well
  20. Fundamental Shift – From The Dream To Here
  21. XTC – Melt The Guns
  22. John Mayall – Plan Your Revolution
  23. David M. Lewis – Small Revolution/Cold War
  24. The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
  25. The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
  26. Robert De Niro – Diary Of A Taxi Driver
  27. Ludes – Your Dogs Don’t Bark
  28. Norman Rose – Deteriorata
  29. John Safran – Not The Sunscreen Song
  30. Molting Vultures – Rowley Park
  31. The UV’s – Real World
  32. Exploding White Mice – Do The Crunch
  33. The Mark Of Cain – The Hammer
  34. Shakey – I Had Lost My Mind
  35. Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
  36. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  37. Frank Zappa – Baby Snakes
  38. Lloyd Cole – Music In A Foreign Language
