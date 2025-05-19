Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-05-19

- Cat Stevens – Morning Has Broken
- Spiritualized – Won’t Go To Heaven
- The Mark Of Cain – Visions Of Love
- Bruce Springsteen – Badlands
- The Stranglers – Everybody loves you…
- Rita Jean Bodine – It Ain’t Easy
- Shonen Knife – Top Of The World
- Van McCoy – The Hustle
- Trunglion Horsepower – Power Horse
- Surf! Terror! Panic! – Surf Band Mama
- The Public Eye – Curly Feather/Documentation
- T.Rex – Spaceball Ricochet
- Melanie – Good Book
- Will Smith – Just Cruisin”
- Liv Maessen – Knock Knock Who’s There?
- Jimmy Cliff – Wonderful Worl, Beautiful People
- Joey Ramone – What A Wonderful World
- Spectrum – I’ll Be Gone
- David Sylvian – The Ink In The Well
- Fundamental Shift – From The Dream To Here
- XTC – Melt The Guns
- John Mayall – Plan Your Revolution
- David M. Lewis – Small Revolution/Cold War
- The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
- The Uglies – Big Dogs Only
- Robert De Niro – Diary Of A Taxi Driver
- Ludes – Your Dogs Don’t Bark
- Norman Rose – Deteriorata
- John Safran – Not The Sunscreen Song
- Molting Vultures – Rowley Park
- The UV’s – Real World
- Exploding White Mice – Do The Crunch
- The Mark Of Cain – The Hammer
- Shakey – I Had Lost My Mind
- Magazine – The Light Pours Out Of Me
- The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
- Frank Zappa – Baby Snakes
- Lloyd Cole – Music In A Foreign Language
