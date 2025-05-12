Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-05-12

  1. Vanity Fare – Early In The Morning
  2. David Bowie – Sweet Thing/Candidate
  3. Eels – Mr. E’s Beautiful Blues
  4. Sun Yama – Subterranean Homesick Blues
  5. Bauhaus – Third Uncle
  6. Standard Union – Kilburn S.A.
  7. The Streets – Heaven For The Weather
  8. Maisie B. – Nothing But The Sun
  9. The Moonies – Affirmation (live)
  10. Protomartyr – Elimination Dances
  11. Boo Boo & Mace – Hejaz
  12. Career Girls – You Are What You Read
  13. Blurum13 & Inkswel – Love To The People
  14. Bomfunk MC’s – Freestyler
  15. Magic Mushroom Band – Arthur Mix
  16. Trampled By Turtles – Where Is My Mind?
  17. Mick Ronson – PleasureMan/Hey Ma get Papa
  18. Terry Hall – Anywhere
  19. The Seekers – Sinnerman
  20. Buckcherry – Anything Anything
  21. Supergrass – Pumping On Your Stereo
  22. Ween – Voodoo Lady
  23. Minnie Ripperton – Inside My Love
  24. The Skunks – The Family
  25. Young Offenders – Broken Records
  26. WitchSpit – Sorry (That I Knew You)
  27. The Yellow Wallpaper – Great Walls
  28. Ricky Albeck & TBLB – Goddam Lazy
  29. Magazine – You Never Knew Me
  30. Magazine – Song From Under The Floorboards
  31. Alana Jagt – If We Had Some Money
  32. Ella Ion – Map
  33. The Raveonettes – War In Heaven
  34. Dandelion – That Sucks
  35. Baterz – Target’s Airconditioner
