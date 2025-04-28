Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-04-28

  1. Southpaw – The Best Kind Of Loving
  2. Deep Sea Data – Digital Life
  3. Visitors/Ephemerons – Advocate
  4. The Jam – Monday
  5. David Bowie – Love You Til Tuesday
  6. Visitors/Ephemereons – Advocate(-another senior’s moment)
  7. The Public Holiday – Banana
  8. Clannad – Gathering Mushrooms/Planxty Browne
  9. Magic Mushroom Band – Turban Paranoia
  10. Fundamental Shift – Incandescent Grace
  11. Cold Comfort Farmers – Disposable Friends
  12. Wex Dabbler – Description Of West Lakes
  13. Mannequin Death Squad – Times That We Lived
  14. Wire – Mannequin/Feeling Called Love/12XU
  15. The Mark Of Cain – Eastern Decline
  16. Battles – Atlas
  17. Helmet – Shirley MacLaine
  18. Jazz Butcher – Shirley MacLaine
  19. Offspring – Come Out & Play
  20. Strawberry Alarm Clock – Birds In My Tree
  21. Dust Collection – Electricity In Between
  22. Teardrop Explodes – Read It In Books
  23. The Verlaines – Death & The Maiden
  24. Sakkarin – Sugar Sugar
  25. Midnight Oil – Read About It
  26. Henry Mancini – Love Story
  27. Steve & Eydie – To The Movies We Go
  28. Petula Clark – I Want To Sing With Your Band
  29. Mince For Vince – A Month Of Sundays
  30. JesseMelancholy – Kiss The Sky
  31. Public Eye – Public Amenity
  32. Funboy 3 – The Lunatics….
  33. Mr Freebie – Why Dontcha For Australia
  34. Modest Mouse – Bukowski
  35. Dean Wareham – You Were The Ones I Had To Betray
  36. Luna – Dear Diary
  37. The Coogees – 16 Cassettes
  38. Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
