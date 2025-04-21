Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-04-21

Written by on April 21, 2025

  1. The Byrds – Mr Tambourine Man
  2. Blondie – Fade Away & Radiate (REmix & Original)
  3. Blondie – Kung Fu Girls
  4. Cosmic Rough Riders – For A Smile
  5. Miracle Legion – Mr Spaceman
  6. Simon & Garfunkel – Big Bright Green Pleasure Machine
  7. Trafalgar – Laredo Tornado
  8. Kurralta Park – A Place For Us
  9. The Audreys – Beatles vs Stones
  10. The Beatles – Because (a Capella)
  11. Greg Were – Wood, Strings and The Radio
  12. The Wilzcek Experience – Wingfield Dump
  13. Urban Guerillas – Big Brother
  14. Herb Alpert – A Taste Of Honey
  15. Maisie B. – Nothing But The Sun
  16. Velvet Underground – Jesus (live)
  17. Russell Morris & John Farnham – Simon Zealotes/Poor Jerusalem/The Temple
  18. John Waters/ Kate Ceberano – Pilates Dream/Everything’s Alright (reprise)
  19. Rodrigo Y Gabriela – 11:11
  20. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  21. Luscious Jackson – 69 Annee Erotique
  22. Melissa Etheridge – The Weakness In Me
  23. Fiddle Chicks – Hunter’s Revenge
  24. Soursob Bob – What We Might Turn Into
  25. The Packets – Microscopic People in Mechanical Parts
  26. Mark’s Not Here – Jupiter
  27. Swimsuit – Car Sick
  28. Gary Numan – Cars
  29. Pearl Harbor & The Explosions – Drivin’
  30. Free – Travelling Man
  31. The Normal – Warm Leatherette
  32. Coogees – Psilocybin
  33. Bert Kaempfert – A Swingin’ Safari
  34. Basty H. ft Georgia Oatley – A World Of Years
  35. Dainty Morsels – Tell Me Father
  36. Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  37. The Public Eye – Documentation
  38. Patti Smith – Ghost Dance
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Audio File: 2025-04-21

Previous post

First Thing Monday: 2025-04-21

Current track

Title

Artist