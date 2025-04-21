Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-04-21

- The Byrds – Mr Tambourine Man
- Blondie – Fade Away & Radiate (REmix & Original)
- Blondie – Kung Fu Girls
- Cosmic Rough Riders – For A Smile
- Miracle Legion – Mr Spaceman
- Simon & Garfunkel – Big Bright Green Pleasure Machine
- Trafalgar – Laredo Tornado
- Kurralta Park – A Place For Us
- The Audreys – Beatles vs Stones
- The Beatles – Because (a Capella)
- Greg Were – Wood, Strings and The Radio
- The Wilzcek Experience – Wingfield Dump
- Urban Guerillas – Big Brother
- Herb Alpert – A Taste Of Honey
- Maisie B. – Nothing But The Sun
- Velvet Underground – Jesus (live)
- Russell Morris & John Farnham – Simon Zealotes/Poor Jerusalem/The Temple
- John Waters/ Kate Ceberano – Pilates Dream/Everything’s Alright (reprise)
- Rodrigo Y Gabriela – 11:11
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- Luscious Jackson – 69 Annee Erotique
- Melissa Etheridge – The Weakness In Me
- Fiddle Chicks – Hunter’s Revenge
- Soursob Bob – What We Might Turn Into
- The Packets – Microscopic People in Mechanical Parts
- Mark’s Not Here – Jupiter
- Swimsuit – Car Sick
- Gary Numan – Cars
- Pearl Harbor & The Explosions – Drivin’
- Free – Travelling Man
- The Normal – Warm Leatherette
- Coogees – Psilocybin
- Bert Kaempfert – A Swingin’ Safari
- Basty H. ft Georgia Oatley – A World Of Years
- Dainty Morsels – Tell Me Father
- Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
- The Public Eye – Documentation
- Patti Smith – Ghost Dance
Reader's opinions