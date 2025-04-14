Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-04-14

April 14, 2025

  1. Tom Verlaine – The Grip Of Love
  2. The Jam – Pretty Green
  3. Curtis Mayfield – Move On Up
  4. War Room – TwoThousandAndTwo
  5. The Doors – Summer’s Almost gone
  6. The Revillos – Scuba Boy Bop/Yeah3
  7. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  8. Betty Davis – If I’m In Luck I Might Get Picked Up
  9. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  10. Rose Royce – Car Wash
  11. The Genevieves – Dreaming, Speaking
  12. The Killgirls – Under Pressure
  13. Anna Echo & The HighTides – Suffocation….
  14. Lajamanu Teenage Band – Where Is My People
  15. Jacob Ridgeway ft Mr Rhodes – I’m Not Coming Home
  16. Wilcannia Mob – Down River
  17. Philip H. Bleek – Human Being
  18. Left On Seen – Pop Punk Cliche
  19. Erin Buku – See You Shine
  20. Brave Mistakes – Lines Around Colour
  21. Kondo Ima – Banana Plantation
  22. Buddhadatta – Farewell Of Potatoes
  23. Rodrigo Y Gabriela – OK Tokyo
  24. Fundamental Shift – Pack For Mars
  25. Sonic Animation – Love Lies Bleeding
  26. Money Mark – Push The Button
  27. Christopher Just – Vienna Calling
  28. Ultravox – Vienna
  29. Jeff Duff Orchestra – Venice
  30. Hammer Horrors – Just Buried
  31. Sun Yama – Subterranean Homesick Blues
  32. Simon & Garfunkel – America
  33. Arrested Developement – Revolution
  34. John Mayall – Plan Your Revolution
  35. Tracy Chapman – Talkin’ Bout A Revolution
  36. Forklift Assassins – Members Of A Doomsday Cult
  37. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  38. Tom Verlaine – Breakin’ In My Heart
