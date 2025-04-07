Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-04-07

April 7, 2025

  1. Mott The Hoople – I’m A Cadillac/El Camino
  2. Mott The Hoople – I Wish I Was Your Mother
  3. The Ephemerons – Droughtbreaker It Crawled…mix
  4. Geoff Love & Orchestra – Summertime
  5. Crowded House – Skin Feeling
  6. Things Of Stone & Wood – Cried
  7. Seven Stories – Sleeping Through Another War
  8. Nina Simone – Sinnerman
  9. Eno & Byrne – America Is Waiting
  10. Bomfunk Mc’s – FreeStyler
  11. Stereo MC’s – Connected
  12. Pizzaman – Happiness
  13. Fundamental Shift – I Really Should Do More Dishes
  14. Holy Modal Rounders – Bad Boy
  15. Jazz Butcher – She’s On Drugs
  16. Stray Dags – Let’s Have A Party
  17. Porn Orchard – Why Can’t I Touch It?
  18. War Room – TwoThousandAndTwo
  19. 22nd Sect – I Never Said
  20. Mudhoney – In & Out Of Grace
  21. Richard Hell & The Voidoids – Another World
  22. Smoked Salmon – Just A Little Bit Of Rain
  23. Kim Salmon – Desensitized
  24. Mince For Vince – A Year Of Sundays
  25. Johnny Seagull & HotChips – Never Dies
  26. The Bad Poets – Crash Sweet Crash
  27. Billy & The Redfins – Boating
  28. Blancmange – The Day Before You Came
  29. Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
  30. The Irresponsibles – Who Will Save Us
  31. Luscious Jackson – Strongman
  32. Raccoon City – Fuge
  33. Raccoon City – Break Bitter Silence
  34. Moonboot Oz – Shine
  35. Fiery Furnaces – Gale Blow
  36. The Coogees – Painted Face
