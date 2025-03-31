Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-31

March 31, 2025

  1. Barry White – Baby We Better Try & Get It Together
  2. Boo Boo & Mace – Hejaz
  3. Herbie Hancock – Rockit
  4. David Bowie – Wild Is The Wind
  5. The Association – Windy/or not
  6. Free Radicals – Summer Breeze
  7. Ultravox – The Wild, The Beautiful & The Damned
  8. The Woodentops – Good Thing
  9. Kinks – Motorway
  10. Eric Bogle – Silly Slang Song
  11. Ed Kuepper – Fireman Joe
  12. Kettering Vampires – Run Run Run
  13. The Searchers – Everybody Come & Clap Your Hands
  14. Gene Krupa – I’m Gonna Clap My Hands
  15. They Might Be Giants – Clap Your Hands
  16. GT & Soweto Gospel Choir – Everybody’s Free (Stakev Remix)
  17. Stuart James Day & The Red Motor – Happy People
  18. Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Feeling of Wonder
  19. Mikis Theodorakis – The Jet/Greeks Take Over/Boys From The West
  20. Buddhadatta – Annoying Journey
  21. Guitar Wolf – Mayumi The Untouchable
  22. Mikis Theodorakis – Computers & Bouzoukis/West Meets East/Sex On The Rocks
  23. Kurralta Park – All They Want
  24. Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
  25. Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
  26. Sputniks – Second Glance
  27. Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute Beat
  28. Liz Dealey & 22nd Sect – Tell Me Go
  29. Liz Dealey & 22nd Sect – Beach Rock
  30. Primevils – Here Comes Mr. Rain
  31. Mad Turks From Istanbul – Seeing Was Believing
  32. Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Ayatollah
  33. National Lampoon – Deteriorata
  34. Slow Mango – Addis Ababa
  35. Skyhooks – Balwyn Calling/Carlton
  36. FAB – Fastest Song In All The World
