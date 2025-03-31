Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-31

- Barry White – Baby We Better Try & Get It Together
- Boo Boo & Mace – Hejaz
- Herbie Hancock – Rockit
- David Bowie – Wild Is The Wind
- The Association – Windy/or not
- Free Radicals – Summer Breeze
- Ultravox – The Wild, The Beautiful & The Damned
- The Woodentops – Good Thing
- Kinks – Motorway
- Eric Bogle – Silly Slang Song
- Ed Kuepper – Fireman Joe
- Kettering Vampires – Run Run Run
- The Searchers – Everybody Come & Clap Your Hands
- Gene Krupa – I’m Gonna Clap My Hands
- They Might Be Giants – Clap Your Hands
- GT & Soweto Gospel Choir – Everybody’s Free (Stakev Remix)
- Stuart James Day & The Red Motor – Happy People
- Kitty, Daisy & Lewis – Feeling of Wonder
- Mikis Theodorakis – The Jet/Greeks Take Over/Boys From The West
- Buddhadatta – Annoying Journey
- Guitar Wolf – Mayumi The Untouchable
- Mikis Theodorakis – Computers & Bouzoukis/West Meets East/Sex On The Rocks
- Kurralta Park – All They Want
- Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
- Cull the Band – I’ll Be Your Navigator
- Sputniks – Second Glance
- Acid Drops – Surfin’ Prostitute Beat
- Liz Dealey & 22nd Sect – Tell Me Go
- Liz Dealey & 22nd Sect – Beach Rock
- Primevils – Here Comes Mr. Rain
- Mad Turks From Istanbul – Seeing Was Believing
- Screaming Believers – Surf’s Up With The Ayatollah
- National Lampoon – Deteriorata
- Slow Mango – Addis Ababa
- Skyhooks – Balwyn Calling/Carlton
- FAB – Fastest Song In All The World
Reader's opinions