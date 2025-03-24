Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-24

  1. Mike Oldfield – Tubular Bells (-a bit of)
  2. 801 – Miss Shapiro
  3. Brian Eno – Needle In The Camel’s Eye
  4. Primal Scream – Worm Tamer
  5. Opus III – I Talk To The Wind
  6. Dom Sensitive – The 2nd Day Of Spring
  7. Junk Harmony – From April To June
  8. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  9. Atone – Lost & Found
  10. Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci – Why Must we Sleep?
  11. Badland Caravan – The Scarab Beetle
  12. Brent Hutchins – Arachnophobia
  13. The Party – Spiders & Snakes
  14. Pleasure Thieves – Boris The Spider
  15. The Cerebral Paisley – (i Didn’t Come Here For) Shakespeare
  16. Quindon Tarver – Everybody’s Free
  17. The Caravelles – Don’t Blow Your Cool
  18. Hunters & Collectors – Tender Kinder Baby
  19. Mark’s Not Here – Waving At Butterflies
  20. Mark’s Not Here – All Sounds Wrong
  21. Spice Dance – Spice Up Your Life
  22. The Naturals – On The Alert
  23. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  24. Stefan Hauk – Gold
  25. Aretha Franklin – I Say A Little Prayer
  26. The Go- Betweens – Lee Remick
  27. The Go-Betweens – Right Here
  28. The Go-Betweens – I Just Get Caught Out
  29. Robert Forster – Beyond Their Law
  30. The Go-Betweens – Karen
  31. They Might Be Giants – Where Do They Make Balloons
  32. David Bowie – Fill Your Heart
  33. Techno Cowboy – It Ain’t Easy
  34. Georgia Oatley – For Ted
  35. Meatbeaters – Another Day
  36. Johnny Farnham – Friday Kinda Monday
  37. Magazine – About The Weather
