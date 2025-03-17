Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-17

- Vince Guaraldi – Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise
- Jean-Michel Jarre – Oxygene Part II
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold
- RadioHead – Morning Mr Magpie
- Maisie B. – High Horse
- Baterz – Goth
- Buddhadatta – Kouge-Begins/Immortal Power
- Putan Club – Louder State Of French Capitalism
- Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
- The Killgirls – Under Pressure
- The Mark Of Cain – Wake Up
- U2 – I Will Follow
- Waterboys – I Will Not Follow
- Swimsuit – Running
- Blood Circle – Do The Slow
- Headless Chickens – Donde Esta La Pollo(cockRockMix)
- Dave Dee, Beaky, Dozy,Mick And Tich – Legend Of Xanuda
- Morphine – Sharks
- Somnium – Dialect (is so interesting)
- Genevieve Waite – Love Is Coming Back
- Split Enz – History Never Repeats
- The Tullamarines – Running On Empty
- Dom Sensitive – The 2nd Day Of Spring
- Undertones – True Confessions
- The Only Ones – OH Lucinda/No Peace 4..
- The BandShe – Hot Mess
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- Wanda Jackson – People Gotta Be Loving
- Buddhadatta – Farewell Of Potatoes
- Babyteeth – Let Me In
- Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
- Dumptruck – Back Where I Belong
- Ephemerons – Drought Breaker
