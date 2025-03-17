Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-17

  1. Vince Guaraldi – Softly, As In A Morning Sunrise
  2. Jean-Michel Jarre – Oxygene Part II
  3. The Genevieves – Adore You
  4. Stone Roses – Fool’s Gold
  5. RadioHead – Morning Mr Magpie
  6. Maisie B. – High Horse
  7. Baterz – Goth
  8. Buddhadatta – Kouge-Begins/Immortal Power
  9. Putan Club – Louder State Of French Capitalism
  10. Dainty Morsels – It Tastes Of Iron
  11. The Killgirls – Under Pressure
  12. The Mark Of Cain – Wake Up
  13. U2 – I Will Follow
  14. Waterboys – I Will Not Follow
  15. Swimsuit – Running
  16. Blood Circle – Do The Slow
  17. Headless Chickens – Donde Esta La Pollo(cockRockMix)
  18. Dave Dee, Beaky, Dozy,Mick And Tich – Legend Of Xanuda
  19. Morphine – Sharks
  20. Somnium – Dialect (is so interesting)
  21. Genevieve Waite – Love Is Coming Back
  22. Split Enz – History Never Repeats
  23. The Tullamarines – Running On Empty
  24. Dom Sensitive – The 2nd Day Of Spring
  25. Undertones – True Confessions
  26. The Only Ones – OH Lucinda/No Peace 4..
  27. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  28. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  29. Wanda Jackson – People Gotta Be Loving
  30. Buddhadatta – Farewell Of Potatoes
  31. Babyteeth – Let Me In
  32. Babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  33. Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  34. Dumptruck – Back Where I Belong
  35. Ephemerons – Drought Breaker
