Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-10

  1. Dogsbody – Walking Around
  2. Moby (Vera Hall) – Natural Blues
  3. Luna – Dear Diary
  4. Laptop – Whole Wide World
  5. David Bowie – Memory Of A Free Festival
  6. Lilac Time – Morning Sun
  7. Love Unlimited Orchestra – Love’s Theme
  8. The Doors – Summer’s Almost Gone
  9. Nick Vulture – Summer’s End
  10. Kate Bush – Under Ice/Waking The Witch
  11. Sydney Youngblood – Wherever You Go
  12. Morcheeba w/Kurt Wagner – What NY Couples Fight About
  13. John Denver – Thank God ima Country Boy
  14. Dom & The Wizards – The Great Fiasco
  15. Goldstein – Prick
  16. MyFriend The Chocolate Cake – The Romp
  17. Diesel Witch – Lost In The Desert
  18. The Rustlers – My Baby’s Leavin’ Me
  19. The Barkers – Tessie
  20. The Barkers – Whyalla
  21. Sympathy Orchestra – Pistols At Dawn
  22. Mark’s Not Here – The Cannibal Song(Don’t Eat The Vegan)
  23. Swimsuit – Crazy
  24. Just Kidding – All I Wanna Be
  25. SystemAddicts – Death’s A-comin’ Baby
  26. SystemAddicts – Slingshot Dragster
  27. Slingshot Dragster – Agent 0069
  28. The BandShe – Hot Mess
  29. Kirsty MacColl – New England
  30. War Room – I Found
  31. Resurrection Dreams – In The Shadows
  32. Paraphernalia – Spotless Mind
  33. Skyhooks – This Is Is My City
  34. The packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  35. Edwin Starr – War
  36. The Temptations – Ball Of Confusion
