Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-03

  1. Frank Sinatra – Night & Day
  2. Ozric Tentacles – Sploosh/Ahu Belahu/Papyrus
  3. Tom Waits – HeartAttack & Vine
  4. Cilla Black – Love’s Justa Broken Heart
  5. David Bowie – Heart’s Filthy Lesson(Bowie mix)
  6. Architecture In Helsinki – Heart it Races(as played by soft tigers)
  7. Peter Gabriel – I Don’t Remember
  8. 801 – La Grima (-@45rpm)
  9. The Riptides – Hearts & Flowers
  10. Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Listen To Her Heart
  11. 801 – TNK,East Of Asteroid, Rong Wrong
  12. 801 – Sombre Reptiles
  13. Dom & The Wizards – Her Majesty Aristocracy
  14. Russ Conway – Pack Up Your Troubles
  15. Don Crouse – Don’t Drink The Water
  16. Slaughtermen – Jesus Saves White Trash
  17. The Genevieves – Keith
  18. Bjork – Undo
  19. Vangelis – Blush Response
  20. Ephemerons – Astral Drone (instr)
  21. Russ Conway – Underneath The Arches
  22. Nick Cave – Faraway, So Close
  23. Herbert Gronemeyer – Chaos
  24. Jane Siberry – Slow Tango
  25. Laurent Petitgand – Allegro
  26. Magazine – Song From Under The Floorboards
  27. Sweeney – Sometimes The Rain
  28. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  29. Emerauld – In The First Place
  30. War Room – Pumpkins
