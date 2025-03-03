Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-03-03

- Frank Sinatra – Night & Day
- Ozric Tentacles – Sploosh/Ahu Belahu/Papyrus
- Tom Waits – HeartAttack & Vine
- Cilla Black – Love’s Justa Broken Heart
- David Bowie – Heart’s Filthy Lesson(Bowie mix)
- Architecture In Helsinki – Heart it Races(as played by soft tigers)
- Peter Gabriel – I Don’t Remember
- 801 – La Grima (-@45rpm)
- The Riptides – Hearts & Flowers
- Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers – Listen To Her Heart
- 801 – TNK,East Of Asteroid, Rong Wrong
- 801 – Sombre Reptiles
- Dom & The Wizards – Her Majesty Aristocracy
- Russ Conway – Pack Up Your Troubles
- Don Crouse – Don’t Drink The Water
- Slaughtermen – Jesus Saves White Trash
- The Genevieves – Keith
- Bjork – Undo
- Vangelis – Blush Response
- Ephemerons – Astral Drone (instr)
- Russ Conway – Underneath The Arches
- Nick Cave – Faraway, So Close
- Herbert Gronemeyer – Chaos
- Jane Siberry – Slow Tango
- Laurent Petitgand – Allegro
- Magazine – Song From Under The Floorboards
- Sweeney – Sometimes The Rain
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- Emerauld – In The First Place
- War Room – Pumpkins
