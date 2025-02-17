Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-02-17

- Love Unlimited Orchestra – My Sweet Summer Suite
- Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghoopd
- Bob Marley – Get Up Stand Up
- Bob Marley – So Much Trouble
- U Roy – Equal Rights
- The Verve Pipe – Wake Up
- Andy Partridge – Summer Hot As This
- XTC – Remember The Sun
- They Might Be Giants – 25 O’Clock
- The Poky Little Puppy – Part 1
- Iggy Pop – Dog Food
- The Stooges – I Wanna Be Your Dog
- Green Circles – 1969
- Cellulite – Gimme Danger
- Poky Little Puppy – Part2
- Melanie – Lay Down Candles in The Rain
- Melanie – Carolina In My Mind
- Marianne Faithfull – Monday Monday
- Janis Joplin – Move Over
- Bowie/ Michi Hirota – It’s No Game Pt 1
- Melonade – Take It To The Top
- Frank Chickens – Ninja Not Geisha
- Nina Hagen – Universal Radio
- William St. Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
- The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
- Poky Little Puppy – Part 3
- Porno For Pyros – Pets
- Ludes – Your Dog Don’t Bark
- Moodists – Enough Legs To Live On
- Sandie Shaw – Hand In Glove
- Nick Cave – In The Ghetto
- Amid The Old Wounds – Hypothetically Speaking II
- West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- War Room – Twothousandandtwo
- Slow Mango – Pacific Wind
- Kirsty Stegwazi – Colluding
- David M. Lewis – Frying Pan
- Ephemerons – Astral Drone
- Moonies – Teen Angst
- The Toss – Wasting Away
- Hack – Throwback
- The Fyoogs – The Desert By The Sea
