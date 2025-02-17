Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-02-17

Written by on February 17, 2025

  1. Love Unlimited Orchestra – My Sweet Summer Suite
  2. Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghoopd
  3. Bob Marley – Get Up Stand Up
  4. Bob Marley – So Much Trouble
  5. U Roy – Equal Rights
  6. The Verve Pipe – Wake Up
  7. Andy Partridge – Summer Hot As This
  8. XTC – Remember The Sun
  9. They Might Be Giants – 25 O’Clock
  10. The Poky Little Puppy – Part 1
  11. Iggy Pop – Dog Food
  12. The Stooges – I Wanna Be Your Dog
  13. Green Circles – 1969
  14. Cellulite – Gimme Danger
  15. Poky Little Puppy – Part2
  16. Melanie – Lay Down Candles in The Rain
  17. Melanie – Carolina In My Mind
  18. Marianne Faithfull – Monday Monday
  19. Janis Joplin – Move Over
  20. Bowie/ Michi Hirota – It’s No Game Pt 1
  21. Melonade – Take It To The Top
  22. Frank Chickens – Ninja Not Geisha
  23. Nina Hagen – Universal Radio
  24. William St. Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
  25. The Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
  26. Poky Little Puppy – Part 3
  27. Porno For Pyros – Pets
  28. Ludes – Your Dog Don’t Bark
  29. Moodists – Enough Legs To Live On
  30. Sandie Shaw – Hand In Glove
  31. Nick Cave – In The Ghetto
  32. Amid The Old Wounds – Hypothetically Speaking II
  33. West Thebarton – Common Sense Self Defence
  34. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  35. War Room – Twothousandandtwo
  36. Slow Mango – Pacific Wind
  37. Kirsty Stegwazi – Colluding
  38. David M. Lewis – Frying Pan
  39. Ephemerons – Astral Drone
  40. Moonies – Teen Angst
  41. The Toss – Wasting Away
  42. Hack – Throwback
  43. The Fyoogs – The Desert By The Sea
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2025-02-16

Current track

Title

Artist