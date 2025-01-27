Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-01-27

  1. Nina Simone – I like The Sunrise
  2. Clowns Of Decadence – Alien Sex Romp
  3. Clowns Of Decadence – Inside The Mind Of Cincinnati Fats
  4. Clowns Of Decadence – Decadent Days/Outerlude
  5. Genesis – Return Of The Giant Hogweed
  6. Sherbet – Midsummer Madness
  7. Louise Marshall – Rain Or Shine
  8. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  9. Single Gun Theory – From A Million Miles
  10. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  11. Sparks – Good Morning
  12. Sparks – Something For The Girl With Everything
  13. Sparks – Metaphors
  14. Sparks – Get In The Swing
  15. Greg Ware – Song Of The Sun
  16. Eruption – I Can’t Stand The Rain
  17. The Minus 5 – Town That Lost It’s Groove Supply
  18. War Room – I Found
  19. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  20. Steve Harley – Red Is A Mean, Mean Colour
  21. Steve Harley – White, White Dove
  22. Steve Harley – Understand
  23. Cockney Rebel – Hideaway
  24. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  25. Career Girls – What Everyone Says
  26. Somnium – Dialect (is so interesting)
  27. Hunters & Collectors – Tender Kinder Baby
  28. Urban Guerillas – Here Come The Americans
  29. The Tubes – Proud To Be An American
  30. Big Dumb Face – organ splitter/Mighty penis laser/Robot
  31. Hidden Intent – A Place Of Horror
  32. Todd Rundgren – Breathless
  33. Todd Rundgren – Fanfare/I Think You Know
  34. Todd Rundgren – Night The Carousel Burnt Down
  35. Sheila Chandra – Ever so lonely
