Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-01-20

  1. Digby Richards – Dawning Of The Morning
  2. Mary Lou Lord – Some Jingle Jangle Morning
  3. The Radiators – Summer Holiday
  4. The Boss Martians – Hot Foot
  5. The Lotus Eaters – The First Picture Of You
  6. The Primitives – As Tears Go By
  7. Split Enz – Stranger Than Fiction
  8. Kinobe – Skyscraper
  9. Simple Minds – Glittering Prize
  10. Hugo Montenegro – Veronica
  11. Kev Carmody – Some Strange Strange People
  12. Olafur Arnalds – Reclaim
  13. Lee Hazlewood & Nancy – Sand
  14. Primal Scream w/Kate Moss – Some Velvet Morning
  15. Sun Yama – Subterranean Homesick Blues
  16. Kirsty MacColl – He’s On The Beach
  17. Aimee Mann& Michael Penn – Two Of Us
  18. Jim White w/Aimee Mann – Static On The Radio
  19. Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Black Water
  20. The Hangovers w/Ken Oath – I Hate Summer
  21. Love – Bummer In The Summer
  22. Bond – Starbucked
  23. Candy Butchers – Till You Die
  24. Esthero – Lounge
  25. Systems Go! – No More Xmas Carol
  26. The Ventures – Hawaii 5-0
  27. The Sunrays – I Live For The Sun
  28. Ramones – Rockaway Beach
  29. Radio Birdman – Aloha Steve & Danno
  30. Radio Birdman – Zeno Beach
  31. Hammer Horrors – Nightmare Beach
  32. GT Stringer – Dodge Tide
  33. The The – This Is The Day
  34. Kurralta Park – All They Want
  35. Maisie B. – 3 Sugars
  36. Anya Anastasia – Off With Your Hedonism
  37. Baterz – Target’s Air Conditioner
  38. The Genevieves – Words
  39. Slow Mango – Global Citizen
  40. War Room – Ballad
  41. Hard Quartet – Our Hometown Boy
  42. YMO – Insomnia
