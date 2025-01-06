Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-01-06

  1. Noah & The Whale – L.I.F.E.Go.E.S.O.N.
  2. Kinks – Here Comes Yet Another Day
  3. Perdition – Another Day
  4. Eno – Just Another Day
  5. Newager – One Of Those Days
  6. Greg Were – Beautiful Ride
  7. Soursob Bob – American Dream
  8. Career Girls – What Everyone Says
  9. Ok Go – This Will Be Our Year
  10. Maximo Park – Hips & Lips
  11. Glasvegas – Later…When The TV Turns To Static
  12. Radio All Day – A Needle Sings In Her Hands
  13. Gilly & Bede – Dawn
  14. Snake Finger – Kill The Great Raven
  15. Trafalgar – Laredo
  16. The Triffids – New Year’s Greetings
  17. The Triffids – In The Pines
  18. Helen Shapiro – Not Responsible
  19. The Kinks – Sitting In My Hotel
  20. Those Kodiaks – Riding This Train
  21. The Borderers – She Made A woman Out Of Me
  22. Martin Denny – Tsetse Fly
  23. Lazaro’s Dog – Home Entertainment System
  24. Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
  25. Models – The Truth About Scientists
  26. Quirkestra – Time Machine
  27. Tom Verlaine – The Scientist Writes A Letter
  28. XTC – Beat The Bible/Dictionary of MM
  29. The Scientists – Bad Priest
  30. Screaming Tribesmen – Igloo
  31. Sharks – World Park Junkies
  32. Shriekback – Sticky Jazz
  33. Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11
  34. Johnny Warman – Screaming Jets
  35. Somnium – Alien
  36. Mick Medew & Ursula – Invisible Woman
  37. Electric Coconut – Popcorn
  38. Miss Piggy – Aerobique Aurevior
  39. Space Lady – Born To Be Wild
  40. Frank Zappa – Jones Crusher
  41. Rolling Stones – Love In Vain
  42. Deaf School – What A Way To End It All
