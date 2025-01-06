Popular To Contrary Belief: 2025-01-06

- Noah & The Whale – L.I.F.E.Go.E.S.O.N.
- Kinks – Here Comes Yet Another Day
- Perdition – Another Day
- Eno – Just Another Day
- Newager – One Of Those Days
- Greg Were – Beautiful Ride
- Soursob Bob – American Dream
- Career Girls – What Everyone Says
- Ok Go – This Will Be Our Year
- Maximo Park – Hips & Lips
- Glasvegas – Later…When The TV Turns To Static
- Radio All Day – A Needle Sings In Her Hands
- Gilly & Bede – Dawn
- Snake Finger – Kill The Great Raven
- Trafalgar – Laredo
- The Triffids – New Year’s Greetings
- The Triffids – In The Pines
- Helen Shapiro – Not Responsible
- The Kinks – Sitting In My Hotel
- Those Kodiaks – Riding This Train
- The Borderers – She Made A woman Out Of Me
- Martin Denny – Tsetse Fly
- Lazaro’s Dog – Home Entertainment System
- Fauves – Dogs Are The Best People
- Models – The Truth About Scientists
- Quirkestra – Time Machine
- Tom Verlaine – The Scientist Writes A Letter
- XTC – Beat The Bible/Dictionary of MM
- The Scientists – Bad Priest
- Screaming Tribesmen – Igloo
- Sharks – World Park Junkies
- Shriekback – Sticky Jazz
- Sigue Sigue Sputnik – Love Missile F1-11
- Johnny Warman – Screaming Jets
- Somnium – Alien
- Mick Medew & Ursula – Invisible Woman
- Electric Coconut – Popcorn
- Miss Piggy – Aerobique Aurevior
- Space Lady – Born To Be Wild
- Frank Zappa – Jones Crusher
- Rolling Stones – Love In Vain
- Deaf School – What A Way To End It All
