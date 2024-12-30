Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-30

Written by on December 30, 2024

  1. Early Hours – Sunshine Changes Everything
  2. Alpha Beta Fox – Pins & Needles
  3. Lily & The Drum – I Sit & Wonder
  4. Nice Biscuit – Rain
  5. The Church – Myrrh
  6. Emma Luker – Goldfish At The Laundromat
  7. Fiddle Chicks – Colours
  8. Ultravox – Just For A Moment
  9. David Bowie – In The Heat Of The Morning
  10. REM – It’s The End Of The World
  11. The Fauves – Lakeside
  12. The Fauves – It’s Not ’74 Anymore
  13. Starland Vocal Band – Afternoon Delight
  14. The Systemaddicts – Won’t Find me at Aust Day BBQ
  15. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
  16. Roy Brown – Hip Shakin’ Baby
  17. Bill Mack – Play My Boogie
  18. The Nails – 88 Words About 44 Women
  19. Julian Cope – 5 O’Clock World
  20. Sleeper – What Do I Do Now
  21. Patti Smith – Summer Cannibals
  22. The X-Rays – Haitian Voodoo Baby
  23. Fiddle Chicks – Masters Of War
  24. The Associates – Green Tambourine
  25. Yello – Bimbo
  26. J. Geils Band – No Anchovies Please!
  27. TMOC – Interloper(who Made Who)
  28. Sleeper – Lie Detecter
  29. Gray Packham – The Party’s Over
  30. Garry Moonboot Masters – Child Of The Sun
  31. It’s Immaterial – Driving Away From Home
  32. Somnium – Dialect (is So Interesting)
  33. Mudhoney – In & Out Of Grace
  34. Contrapunctus – Plastic World
  35. Molting Vultures – Rowley Park
  36. Shonen Knife – Osaka
  37. Sadistic Mika Band – Suki Suki Suki
