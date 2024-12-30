Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-30

- Early Hours – Sunshine Changes Everything
- Alpha Beta Fox – Pins & Needles
- Lily & The Drum – I Sit & Wonder
- Nice Biscuit – Rain
- The Church – Myrrh
- Emma Luker – Goldfish At The Laundromat
- Fiddle Chicks – Colours
- Ultravox – Just For A Moment
- David Bowie – In The Heat Of The Morning
- REM – It’s The End Of The World
- The Fauves – Lakeside
- The Fauves – It’s Not ’74 Anymore
- Starland Vocal Band – Afternoon Delight
- The Systemaddicts – Won’t Find me at Aust Day BBQ
- Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna…
- Roy Brown – Hip Shakin’ Baby
- Bill Mack – Play My Boogie
- The Nails – 88 Words About 44 Women
- Julian Cope – 5 O’Clock World
- Sleeper – What Do I Do Now
- Patti Smith – Summer Cannibals
- The X-Rays – Haitian Voodoo Baby
- Fiddle Chicks – Masters Of War
- The Associates – Green Tambourine
- Yello – Bimbo
- J. Geils Band – No Anchovies Please!
- TMOC – Interloper(who Made Who)
- Sleeper – Lie Detecter
- Gray Packham – The Party’s Over
- Garry Moonboot Masters – Child Of The Sun
- It’s Immaterial – Driving Away From Home
- Somnium – Dialect (is So Interesting)
- Mudhoney – In & Out Of Grace
- Contrapunctus – Plastic World
- Molting Vultures – Rowley Park
- Shonen Knife – Osaka
- Sadistic Mika Band – Suki Suki Suki
