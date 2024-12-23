Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-23

- Archie Roach – Mary’s Boy Child
- Tom Petty – Supernatural Radio
- XTC – Summer’s Cauldron/Grass
- Robyn Hitchcock – The Cars She Used To Drive
- Annie Lennox – Ladies Of The Canyon
- Tim Finn – Persuasion
- Tracey Bonham – 50 Ft Queenie
- King Missile – It’s Saturday
- John Mayall – Plan Your Revolution
- Isley Brothers – Ohio/Machine Gun
- Last Poets – White Man’s Got A God Complex!
- National Lampoon – Those Fabulous 60’s
- Kim Fowley – Is America Dead?
- Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – I Shook Hands With Muddy Waters
- Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Every Day
- Neil Murray – Big Truck
- The Triffids – Wide Open Road/Lonely Stretch
- The Kinks – Motorway Food
- Mock Turtles – Can You Dig It?
- The Caravelles – Don’t Blow Your Cool
- Career Girls – End Credits(Best Boy Remix)
- Arfur & Terry – What Are We Gonna Get For ‘er Indoors?
- Coloured Stone – Searching For A Dream
- Neil Murray – Broken Song
- The Slaughtermen – Jesus Saves White Trash
- Sister Janet Mead – The Lord’s Prayer
- Patti Smith – Gloria
- Beasts Of Bourbon – 10 Wheels For Jesus
- National Lampoon – Deteriorata
- Josh Abrahams w/Amiel Daemion – Addicted To Bass
- Hidden Intent – Addicted to Thrash
- New 5 – Life Without Lulu
- Wake In Fright – Dog On Deer Island
- Louise Marshall – Rain Or Shine
- Sheila Chandra – Sacred Stones
Reader's opinions