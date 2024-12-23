Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-23

Written by on December 23, 2024

  1. Archie Roach – Mary’s Boy Child
  2. Tom Petty – Supernatural Radio
  3. XTC – Summer’s Cauldron/Grass
  4. Robyn Hitchcock – The Cars She Used To Drive
  5. Annie Lennox – Ladies Of The Canyon
  6. Tim Finn – Persuasion
  7. Tracey Bonham – 50 Ft Queenie
  8. King Missile – It’s Saturday
  9. John Mayall – Plan Your Revolution
  10. Isley Brothers – Ohio/Machine Gun
  11. Last Poets – White Man’s Got A God Complex!
  12. National Lampoon – Those Fabulous 60’s
  13. Kim Fowley – Is America Dead?
  14. Don Morrison’s Raging Thirst – I Shook Hands With Muddy Waters
  15. Stuart James Day & Red Motor – Every Day
  16. Neil Murray – Big Truck
  17. The Triffids – Wide Open Road/Lonely Stretch
  18. The Kinks – Motorway Food
  19. Mock Turtles – Can You Dig It?
  20. The Caravelles – Don’t Blow Your Cool
  21. Career Girls – End Credits(Best Boy Remix)
  22. Arfur & Terry – What Are We Gonna Get For ‘er Indoors?
  23. Coloured Stone – Searching For A Dream
  24. Neil Murray – Broken Song
  25. The Slaughtermen – Jesus Saves White Trash
  26. Sister Janet Mead – The Lord’s Prayer
  27. Patti Smith – Gloria
  28. Beasts Of Bourbon – 10 Wheels For Jesus
  29. National Lampoon – Deteriorata
  30. Josh Abrahams w/Amiel Daemion – Addicted To Bass
  31. Hidden Intent – Addicted to Thrash
  32. New 5 – Life Without Lulu
  33. Wake In Fright – Dog On Deer Island
  34. Louise Marshall – Rain Or Shine
  35. Sheila Chandra – Sacred Stones
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Set The Controls: 2024-12-22

Current track

Title

Artist