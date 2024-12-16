Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-16

Written by on December 16, 2024

  1. Senor Coconut – Showroom Dummies
  2. Hunters & Collectors – Talking To A Stranger
  3. Lovers Of Acid – Lover
  4. Asian Vibes – Joi
  5. Moby – Natural Blues
  6. Luna – Dear Diary
  7. Laptop – Whole Wide World
  8. Fear Factory – Cars
  9. Cyclefly – Violet High
  10. Loudean – Wasted
  11. Old ’97’s – Murder(or a Heart Attack)
  12. Dainty Morsels – Don’t Stray
  13. Bitchspawn – Sleep All Day
  14. Willard Grant Conspiracy – The Work Song
  15. Nick Cave & Bad Seeds – Frogs
  16. At The Drive-In – Invalid Litter Dept.
  17. Tamam Shud – I’m No One/Mr. Strange
  18. Mandelbrot Set – More Than Happy
  19. Nick Lowe – Christmas At The Airport
  20. Tom Verlaine – Flash Lightning/Red Leaves
  21. Sharon Jones & Dap Kings – Big Bulbs
  22. George Winston – Holly & The Ivy
  23. Screaming Tribesman – Santa’s Little Helper
  24. Mick Medew & Ursula – Sleeping Sun
  25. G.T & Soweto Gospel Choir – Free
  26. Dave Graney & Clare Moore – A Lot To Drink About
  27. Anya Anastasia – Smog & Mirrors
  28. Tutti Ensemble – African Noel
  29. Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
  30. Cerebral Paisley – (i didn’t come here for)Shakespeare
  31. Home For The Def – White Chocolate
  32. Merv Benton & The Tamlas – Yield Not To Temptation
  33. Public Servants – I Ride My Bike To Work
  34. Molting Vultures – Too Hard Too Early
  35. Spiderbait – Black Betty
  36. Geoffrey Oryema – Makambo
