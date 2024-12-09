Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-09

Written by on December 9, 2024

  1. The Doors – Waiting For The Sun
  2. Penguin Cafe Orchestra – The Sound Of Someone You Love…
  3. Scritti Politti – Wood Beez
  4. Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Turn On A Friend
  5. Leonard Cohen – Sisters Of Mercy
  6. Go-Betweens – Lee Remick
  7. Skyhooks – Love On The Radio
  8. The Members – Radio (Dub Vers.)
  9. Roadkill 66 – Loose Operator
  10. Hot Tomatoes – Eat In Or Take Away
  11. Television Personalities – Part Time Punks
  12. Iggy Pop – Loco Mosquito
  13. Wire – Mannequin/Feeling Called Love/12XU
  14. Frank Zappa – Peaches En Regalia
  15. Richard Ashcroft – Science Of Silence
  16. Primal Scream & Kate Moss – Some Velvet Morning
  17. Fiddle Chix – Chocolate Icecream
  18. Skulker – Strawberry Deluxe
  19. Jen Lush & Steve Lennox – The Night’s Insomnia
  20. Porcupine Tree – 4 Chords That Made A Million
  21. Echo & The Bunnymen – Run, Run, Run
  22. Cockney Rebel – Hide Away
  23. Madam Super Trash – Big Brother/Chant of….
  24. David Bowie – I Dig Everything
  25. Mott The Hoople – Death Maybe Your Santa Claus
  26. Helen Reddy – I am Woman
  27. Spiderbait – Jesus
  28. Max Savage & Lofty Mt Band – Little Sister
  29. Dolly Parton – Jolene
  30. Full Flower Moon Band – Man Hands
  31. Circle Clan – Follow The White Line
  32. Mark’s Not Here – The Cannibal Song
  33. Mick Medew & Ursula – Surfin’ On The Waves
  34. Salif Keita – Tekere
