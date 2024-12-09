Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-09

- The Doors – Waiting For The Sun
- Penguin Cafe Orchestra – The Sound Of Someone You Love…
- Scritti Politti – Wood Beez
- Peanut Butter Conspiracy – Turn On A Friend
- Leonard Cohen – Sisters Of Mercy
- Go-Betweens – Lee Remick
- Skyhooks – Love On The Radio
- The Members – Radio (Dub Vers.)
- Roadkill 66 – Loose Operator
- Hot Tomatoes – Eat In Or Take Away
- Television Personalities – Part Time Punks
- Iggy Pop – Loco Mosquito
- Wire – Mannequin/Feeling Called Love/12XU
- Frank Zappa – Peaches En Regalia
- Richard Ashcroft – Science Of Silence
- Primal Scream & Kate Moss – Some Velvet Morning
- Fiddle Chix – Chocolate Icecream
- Skulker – Strawberry Deluxe
- Jen Lush & Steve Lennox – The Night’s Insomnia
- Porcupine Tree – 4 Chords That Made A Million
- Echo & The Bunnymen – Run, Run, Run
- Cockney Rebel – Hide Away
- Madam Super Trash – Big Brother/Chant of….
- David Bowie – I Dig Everything
- Mott The Hoople – Death Maybe Your Santa Claus
- Helen Reddy – I am Woman
- Spiderbait – Jesus
- Max Savage & Lofty Mt Band – Little Sister
- Dolly Parton – Jolene
- Full Flower Moon Band – Man Hands
- Circle Clan – Follow The White Line
- Mark’s Not Here – The Cannibal Song
- Mick Medew & Ursula – Surfin’ On The Waves
- Salif Keita – Tekere
