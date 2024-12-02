Popular To Contrary Belief: 2024-12-02

  1. Magic Mushroom Band – Magick Eye
  2. Kinobe – Skyscraper
  3. Tom Waits – What’s He Building?
  4. Christopher Just – Vienna Calling
  5. Fyoogs – Road To Love
  6. Stuart James Day & Red Motor – The Highway Shines
  7. John Martyn – Over The Hill
  8. Paul Simon – Rene & Georgette Magritte…
  9. Wex Dabbler – Antediluvian
  10. Jane’s Addiction – Been Caught Stealing
  11. Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  12. Frenzied Bricks – Entropy
  13. Japan – All Tomorrow’s Parties
  14. Japan – Don’t Rain On My Parade
  15. Luna – Dear Diary
  16. Lou Reed – Rock’N’Roll
  17. Electric Chairs – Max’s Kansas City
  18. Venus &The Razoblades – Punk-a-Rama
  19. Velvet Underground – Waiting For The Man
  20. New York Dolls – Stranded In The Jungle
  21. David Bowie – Queen Bitch
  22. T.Rex – Baby Boomerang
  23. Mott The Hoople – Ballad Of Mott The Hoople
  24. Nasty Bits – Rotten Apple
  25. Rolling Stones – Sway
  26. Richard Hell – Down At The Rock’n’Roll Club
  27. Them Creepy Crawlies – Discotheque (Boogie Shoes)
  28. Dandy Buzzkills – I Wanna
  29. Operator Please – Justa Song About Ping Pong
  30. Family – It’s Only A Movie
  31. Simon & Garfunkel – Big Bright Green Pleasure Machine
  32. Quirkestra – Time Machine
  33. Small Faces – Afterglow
  34. The Jaynes – Communication Takes 2
  35. Deaf School – Where’s The Weekend?
  36. Mick Medew & Ursula – Punk Grandma
  37. Helga – Premonition
