Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-31

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Warumpi Band – Blackfella / Whitefella
- Stereolab – Electrified Teenybop!
- Colourwheel – Violent Accusations
- The Mushniks – Be Wadda Want
- Buzzcocks – Strange Thing
- Hard Rubbish – North East
- Rhys Howlett – Which Fetta Is Better?
- Emily Wurramara – Ementha-Papaguneray (Turtle Song)
- Robert Forster – Tell It Back To Me
- the retreads – it’s raining (and i’m waiting)
- War Room – Pumpkins
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
- The Empty Threats – the one
- underground lovers – losin’ it
- Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
- Luna – Friendly Advice
- The Sundials – Live For You
- The Saints ’73-’78 – Know Your Product
- the Velvet Underground – (I’m) Waiting for the Man
- Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
- Them Creepy Crawlies – Insane For You
- Clamor – only yearning
- The Maggie Pills – Velobell
- Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
- coloured Stone – Black Boy
- Baker Boy, Briggs & Haiku Hands – Freak Out
Reader's opinions