Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-31

Written by on May 31, 2025

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Warumpi Band – Blackfella / Whitefella
  3. Stereolab – Electrified Teenybop!
  4. Colourwheel – Violent Accusations
  5. The Mushniks – Be Wadda Want
  6. Buzzcocks – Strange Thing
  7. Hard Rubbish – North East
  8. Rhys Howlett – Which Fetta Is Better?
  9. Emily Wurramara – Ementha-Papaguneray (Turtle Song)
  10. Robert Forster – Tell It Back To Me
  11. the retreads – it’s raining (and i’m waiting)
  12. War Room – Pumpkins
  13. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  14. Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
  15. The Empty Threats – the one
  16. underground lovers – losin’ it
  17. Sunsick Daisy – Hideaway
  18. Luna – Friendly Advice
  19. The Sundials – Live For You
  20. The Saints ’73-’78 – Know Your Product
  21. the Velvet Underground – (I’m) Waiting for the Man
  22. Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
  23. Them Creepy Crawlies – Insane For You
  24. Clamor – only yearning
  25. The Maggie Pills – Velobell
  26. Blowers – Tony’s In Hospital Again
  27. coloured Stone – Black Boy
  28. Baker Boy, Briggs & Haiku Hands – Freak Out
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Bamboo Groove: 2025-05-31

Current track

Title

Artist