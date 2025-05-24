Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-24

Written by on May 24, 2025

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Exploding White Mice – Worry about nothing
  3. Blowers – Wasted On My own
  4. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  5. Big Richard Insect – Bona Fide
  6. Desert Eyes – Storm
  7. The Sundials – Live for you
  8. Teenage Joans – Sweet and slow
  9. M.I.A. – Matangi
  10. Bikini Kill – Rebel Girl
  11. Devo – Girl U Want
  12. Peaches – Hit It Hard
  13. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads will roll
  14. Leftfield with Sleaford Mods – Head and Shoulders
  15. Dom Sensitive – R and D
  16. Alien Nose Job – Bird Strike
  17. Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
  18. Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Witch House
  19. Fluffy – Nya Nya
  20. The Villenettes – I Met A Boy
  21. Courtney Barnett – Need A Little Time
  22. Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
  23. The Estranged – Nervous Blood
  24. Placement – New Disease
  25. Isolation Valve – I wish I was Royalty
  26. The Systemaddicts – Temperature Rising
  27. The Preytells – Step Up
  28. The Fauves – Dogs are the best people
  29. The Sonics – Strychnine
  30. Isolation Valve – I Wish I was Royalty
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The B Side: 2025-05-24

Current track

Title

Artist