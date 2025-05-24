Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-24

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Exploding White Mice – Worry about nothing
- Blowers – Wasted On My own
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- Big Richard Insect – Bona Fide
- Desert Eyes – Storm
- The Sundials – Live for you
- Teenage Joans – Sweet and slow
- M.I.A. – Matangi
- Bikini Kill – Rebel Girl
- Devo – Girl U Want
- Peaches – Hit It Hard
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads will roll
- Leftfield with Sleaford Mods – Head and Shoulders
- Dom Sensitive – R and D
- Alien Nose Job – Bird Strike
- Sunsick Daisy – Underwater
- Fire! Santa Rosa, Fire! – Witch House
- Fluffy – Nya Nya
- The Villenettes – I Met A Boy
- Courtney Barnett – Need A Little Time
- Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
- The Estranged – Nervous Blood
- Placement – New Disease
- Isolation Valve – I wish I was Royalty
- The Systemaddicts – Temperature Rising
- The Preytells – Step Up
- The Fauves – Dogs are the best people
- The Sonics – Strychnine
