Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-17

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
- The Bats – Beneath The Visor
- Straitjacket Fits – Sparkle That Shines
- Blush Response – This City Will Eat Itself
- Blueboy – Cosmopolitan
- Elizabeth Prophet – Nobody Wins…Ask Caesar
- The Midnight Mares – Autumn Moon
- Battle of Flowers – Red Church
- King Of Woolworths – Big Sur
- The Gamma Rays – The Rocket Man
- cosmic bikini – red bulls
- 13th Floor Elevators (w/- Roky Erickson) – Reverberation (doubt)
- Astro Elevator – Kaleidoscopic Trance
- Press Club – I Am Everything
- The Empty Threats – the one
- Pere Ubu – Ubu Dance Party
- Dry Cleaning – The Magic of Meghan (Single)
- The Retreads – big white jets
- ianto ware – blue sky (live)
- Turn The Lights Down Low – The Silvermine Tapes
- Hard Rubbish – Distort It
- Rhys Howlett – Which Fetta Is Better?
- Axe & The Ivory – Give It All To Me
- Private Function – Animal
- YASMIN DE LAINE – Homecoming
- Stereolab – Melodie Is A Wound
- Tenniscoats – Harp Echo
