Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-17

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Packets – Microscopic People In Mechanical Parts
  3. The Bats – Beneath The Visor
  4. Straitjacket Fits – Sparkle That Shines
  5. Blush Response – This City Will Eat Itself
  6. Blueboy – Cosmopolitan
  7. Elizabeth Prophet – Nobody Wins…Ask Caesar
  8. The Midnight Mares – Autumn Moon
  9. Battle of Flowers – Red Church
  10. King Of Woolworths – Big Sur
  11. The Gamma Rays – The Rocket Man
  12. cosmic bikini – red bulls
  13. 13th Floor Elevators (w/- Roky Erickson) – Reverberation (doubt)
  14. Astro Elevator – Kaleidoscopic Trance
  15. Press Club – I Am Everything
  16. The Empty Threats – the one
  17. Pere Ubu – Ubu Dance Party
  18. Dry Cleaning – The Magic of Meghan (Single)
  19. The Retreads – big white jets
  20. ianto ware – blue sky (live)
  21. Turn The Lights Down Low – The Silvermine Tapes
  22. Hard Rubbish – Distort It
  23. # – #
  24. Rhys Howlett – Which Fetta Is Better?
  25. Axe & The Ivory – Give It All To Me
  26. Private Function – Animal
  27. YASMIN DE LAINE – Homecoming
  28. # – #
  29. Stereolab – Melodie Is A Wound
  30. Tenniscoats – Harp Echo
