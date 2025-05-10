Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-10

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Baxter Dury – Allbarone
  3. Underworld – Lewis In Pomona
  4. Iggy Pop & Underworld – I’ll See Big
  5. Metro Area – Miura
  6. Sampa the Great – F E M A L E
  7. Tamara & the Dreams – Successful Bisexual
  8. War Room – I Found
  9. The Genevieves – Parts
  10. U.S Girls – Bookends
  11. Angie Stone – Wish I Didn’t Miss You
  12. Mess Esque – Liminal Space
  13. Throwing Muses – South Coast
  14. The Empty Threats – The One
  15. Dry Cleaning – Swampy
  16. Pavement – Grave Architecture
  17. Witch Spit – Shove Ur Opinion
  18. Glitoris – Choose Your Fighter!
  19. Stabbitha And The Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
  20. The Pinstripes – All Of It
  21. Radium Dolls – Man Scout
  22. Blowers – Tony’s in Hospital Again
  23. Grinderman – When My Baby Comes
  24. Tenniscoats – Poisong
The B Side: 2025-05-10

