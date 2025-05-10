Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-10

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Baxter Dury – Allbarone
- Underworld – Lewis In Pomona
- Iggy Pop & Underworld – I’ll See Big
- Metro Area – Miura
- Sampa the Great – F E M A L E
- Tamara & the Dreams – Successful Bisexual
- War Room – I Found
- The Genevieves – Parts
- U.S Girls – Bookends
- Angie Stone – Wish I Didn’t Miss You
- Mess Esque – Liminal Space
- Throwing Muses – South Coast
- The Empty Threats – The One
- Dry Cleaning – Swampy
- Pavement – Grave Architecture
- Witch Spit – Shove Ur Opinion
- Glitoris – Choose Your Fighter!
- Stabbitha And The Knifey Wifeys – Fedora Destroyer
- The Pinstripes – All Of It
- Radium Dolls – Man Scout
- Blowers – Tony’s in Hospital Again
- Grinderman – When My Baby Comes
- Tenniscoats – Poisong
