Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-03

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Stereolab – Aerial Troubles
  3. Problem Pony – Nine Pound Hammer
  4. palace music – stable will
  5. The JAM – The Great Depression
  6. Mums Favourite – Joan Of The Arcade
  7. The Chills – Dolphins
  8. Look Blue Go Purple – Cactus Cat
  9. SIAMESE – public system
  10. the mandelbrot set – landslide
  11. The Public Eye – Where Are You?
  12. Sette Bello – Fault line
  13. The Phosphenes – Frontier Wars
  14. Smoked Salmon – Untrue
  15. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  16. The Luau – Paddle To The Peak
  17. The Acid Drops – surfin’ prostitute beat
  18. Mariachi Death Squad – TurboWhale
  19. Love of Diagrams – Story up
  20. Coldwave – The Ants
  21. Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
  22. The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird?
  23. x – x
  24. The Vains – Strut
  25. Pere Ubu – Final Solution
  26. The Saints – Orstralia
  27. Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – BALCONY
  28. X – X
  29. Any Young Mechanic (formerly Wake In Fright) – Punchcard
  30. The Mushniks – Onion Rings
  31. Dean Forever – Greatest Once
