Oscillate Wildly: 2025-05-03

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Stereolab – Aerial Troubles
- Problem Pony – Nine Pound Hammer
- palace music – stable will
- The JAM – The Great Depression
- Mums Favourite – Joan Of The Arcade
- The Chills – Dolphins
- Look Blue Go Purple – Cactus Cat
- SIAMESE – public system
- the mandelbrot set – landslide
- The Public Eye – Where Are You?
- Sette Bello – Fault line
- The Phosphenes – Frontier Wars
- Smoked Salmon – Untrue
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- The Luau – Paddle To The Peak
- The Acid Drops – surfin’ prostitute beat
- Mariachi Death Squad – TurboWhale
- Love of Diagrams – Story up
- Coldwave – The Ants
- Baron von Doodie – Something From Nothing
- The Packets – Does It Make Me Weird?
- x – x
- The Vains – Strut
- Pere Ubu – Final Solution
- The Saints – Orstralia
- Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers – BALCONY
- X – X
- Any Young Mechanic (formerly Wake In Fright) – Punchcard
- The Mushniks – Onion Rings
- Dean Forever – Greatest Once
