Oscillate Wildly: 2025-04-19

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Kula Shaker – Mystical Machine Gun
- Saint Etienne – North Western
- Swimsuit – Crazy
- Hugo Race & The Fatalists – Cosmic Joke
- Smoked Salmon – How You Gonna Get Back Home
- The Cruel Sea – Anyway Whatever
- Buzzcocks – Orgasm Addict
- Squid Jag – I Don’t Care
- Glen & The Peanut Butter Men – 45
- Blowers – Tony’s in Hospital Again
- Wrong Turn – Gimme More
- The Mighty Lemon Drops – Like an Angel
- Lush (F) – Superblast (Remix)
- Neds Atomic Dustbin – Prostrate
- I’ Ludicrous – My Baby’s Got Jet Lag
- Young & Moody Band (featuring Lemmy & The Nolans) – Don’t Do That
- Headgirl – Please Don’t Touch
- Motordamn – Ballroom Blitz
- Kristy Maccoll – In These Shoes
- Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Morrison Floorshoor
- Don Walker – Four in the Morning
- Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
- The Handsome Family – After We Shot the Grizzly
- Nick Vulture – Dust to Settle
- Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historians – Dennis
- The Kinks – Australia
- The Eastern Dark – Mr Clean
