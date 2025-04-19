Oscillate Wildly: 2025-04-19

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Kula Shaker – Mystical Machine Gun
  3. Saint Etienne – North Western
  4. Swimsuit – Crazy
  5. Hugo Race & The Fatalists – Cosmic Joke
  6. Smoked Salmon – How You Gonna Get Back Home
  7. The Cruel Sea – Anyway Whatever
  8. Buzzcocks – Orgasm Addict
  9. Squid Jag – I Don’t Care
  10. Glen & The Peanut Butter Men – 45
  11. Blowers – Tony’s in Hospital Again
  12. Wrong Turn – Gimme More
  13. The Mighty Lemon Drops – Like an Angel
  14. Lush (F) – Superblast (Remix)
  15. Neds Atomic Dustbin – Prostrate
  16. I’ Ludicrous – My Baby’s Got Jet Lag
  17. Young & Moody Band (featuring Lemmy & The Nolans) – Don’t Do That
  18. Headgirl – Please Don’t Touch
  19. Motordamn – Ballroom Blitz
  20. Kristy Maccoll – In These Shoes
  21. Dave Graney & The Coral Snakes – Morrison Floorshoor
  22. Don Walker – Four in the Morning
  23. Phoebe Bridgers – So Much Wine
  24. The Handsome Family – After We Shot the Grizzly
  25. Nick Vulture – Dust to Settle
  26. Charles Jenkins & The Amateur Historians – Dennis
  27. The Kinks – Australia
  28. The Eastern Dark – Mr Clean
