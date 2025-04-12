Oscillate Wildly: 2025-04-12

Written by on April 12, 2025

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Ela Minus – Upwards
  3. Orbital – Belfast
  4. DJ Boring – Winona
  5. DJ Tr!p – Trust In Me
  6. Hexdebt – Era
  7. Sonic Youth – Drunken Butterfly
  8. Cable Ties – Choking To Choose
  9. Wet Lips – Here If You Need
  10. The Scientists – We Had Love
  11. Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
  12. Johnny Seagull & the Hot Chips – Close To Me
  13. Mince for Vince – The Lovecats
  14. Throwing Muses – South Coast
  15. Mess Esque – Light Showroom
  16. Tucker Zimmerman – Burial At Sea
  17. Mala Lama – Speed of Light
  18. Brave Mistakes – Lie For My Love
  19. Bill Callahan – Bowevil
  20. The Peep Tempel – Big Fish
  21. DIIV – Everyone Out
  22. Japanese Breakfast – Diving Woman
  23. Ed Kuepper & Jim White – Collapse Board
