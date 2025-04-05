Oscillate Wildly: 2025-04-05

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
  3. The Chills – Dolphins
  4. Mass Wisteria – Same Old
  5. blueboy – popkiss
  6. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  7. Bonnie Prince Billy – London May
  8. Spikes, The – Spy In My House
  9. The Black Angels – Phosphene Dream
  10. Dvrkworld – MORALITY COMPLEX
  11. Gratts – New Horizons
  12. Manu Dibango – Ashiko Oumba
  13. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  14. Inkswel & Andre Espeut – Callin 4 U (feat. Han Litz) (Radius Remix)
  15. Emily Wurramara – Magic Woman Dancing
  16. TGRX – Life In A Worm
  17. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
  18. The Villenettes – In My head
  19. Xu + Oberlin – Velvet Fragment
  20. Inshallah – Troika
  21. Paula Standing – Mirror In The Hall
  22. Warren Rasmussen – Mazda Bongo Dream Potato
  23. Ed Kuepper & Jim White – Swing For The Crime
  24. Smoked Salmon – Untrue
  25. The Phosphenes – Frontier Wars
  26. the mandelbrot set – landslide
