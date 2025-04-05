Oscillate Wildly: 2025-04-05

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
- The Chills – Dolphins
- Mass Wisteria – Same Old
- blueboy – popkiss
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
- Bonnie Prince Billy – London May
- Spikes, The – Spy In My House
- The Black Angels – Phosphene Dream
- Dvrkworld – MORALITY COMPLEX
- Gratts – New Horizons
- Manu Dibango – Ashiko Oumba
- Dom Sensitive – R&D
- Inkswel & Andre Espeut – Callin 4 U (feat. Han Litz) (Radius Remix)
- Emily Wurramara – Magic Woman Dancing
- TGRX – Life In A Worm
- Oscar The Wild – Big Think
- The Villenettes – In My head
- Xu + Oberlin – Velvet Fragment
- Inshallah – Troika
- Paula Standing – Mirror In The Hall
- Warren Rasmussen – Mazda Bongo Dream Potato
- Ed Kuepper & Jim White – Swing For The Crime
- Smoked Salmon – Untrue
- The Phosphenes – Frontier Wars
- the mandelbrot set – landslide
