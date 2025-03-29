Oscillate Wildly: 2025-03-29

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
- Problem Pony – If I Take The Moon
- Bonnie Prince Billy – Boise, Idaho
- The Felice Brothers – salvation Army Girl
- Shrapnel – Turning The Knife
- Ed Kuepper & Jim White – The Crying Dance
- Able Tasmans – Hold Me 1
- Don McGlashan – John Bryce
- Crow – Railhead
- Bluebottle Kiss – Gangsterland
- Bernie Hayes – Untidy
- The Tall Grass – Ghost Gums
- Glide – Surfaced Euphoric
- The Smiths – Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others
- Ultravox – Fade To Grey
- Echo and the Bunnymen – Crocodiles
- Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – We Love You
- Air – Kelly watch The Stars
- Eric Monty Morris – Mama Don’t Fret
- Otis Redding – Try A Little Tenderness
- Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin
- Wesley Willis – Wrigley Field
- Exploding White Mice – I Just Want My Fun
- Cop Shop – Failed Assignment
- Baterz – You’re Not Cool
- Slingshot Dragster – St. Duane
- Harpo – Movie Star
