Oscillate Wildly: 2025-03-29

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
  3. Problem Pony – If I Take The Moon
  4. Bonnie Prince Billy – Boise, Idaho
  5. The Felice Brothers – salvation Army Girl
  6. Shrapnel – Turning The Knife
  7. Ed Kuepper & Jim White – The Crying Dance
  8. Able Tasmans – Hold Me 1
  9. Don McGlashan – John Bryce
  10. Crow – Railhead
  11. Bluebottle Kiss – Gangsterland
  12. Bernie Hayes – Untidy
  13. The Tall Grass – Ghost Gums
  14. Glide – Surfaced Euphoric
  15. The Smiths – Some Girls Are Bigger Than Others
  16. Ultravox – Fade To Grey
  17. Echo and the Bunnymen – Crocodiles
  18. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – We Love You
  19. Air – Kelly watch The Stars
  20. Eric Monty Morris – Mama Don’t Fret
  21. Otis Redding – Try A Little Tenderness
  22. Charles Bradley – Ain’t It A Sin
  23. Wesley Willis – Wrigley Field
  24. Exploding White Mice – I Just Want My Fun
  25. Cop Shop – Failed Assignment
  26. Baterz – You’re Not Cool
  27. Slingshot Dragster – St. Duane
  28. Harpo – Movie Star
