Oscillate Wildly: 2025-03-22

Written by on March 22, 2025

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
  3. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  4. Jess Johns & Friends – Know It Well
  5. Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
  6. the retreads – last house on the left
  7. Magic System – Secret d’Afrique
  8. Carlos Puebla – Dilema
  9. Saigon Soul Revival – Đám Cưới Nhà Em
  10. the 5.6.7.8’s – Ki-Kya shout
  11. Glide – One More Mistake
  12. Glide – Waterfall
  13. Magazine – Motorcade
  14. Smoked Salmon – Swamptacular Vernacular
  15. Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
  16. Bonnie Prince Billy – Guns Are For Cowards
  17. Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
  18. Felix Mir – All Night
  19. Headless Chickens – Gaskrankinstation
  20. Delicious Monster (F) – Dull Dull Dull
  21. babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  22. The Pretty Littles – Force
  23. Oscar The Wild – Big Think
