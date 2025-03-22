Oscillate Wildly: 2025-03-22

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
- Jess Johns & Friends – Know It Well
- Swimsuit – Make Me Frown
- the retreads – last house on the left
- Magic System – Secret d’Afrique
- Carlos Puebla – Dilema
- Saigon Soul Revival – Đám Cưới Nhà Em
- the 5.6.7.8’s – Ki-Kya shout
- Glide – One More Mistake
- Glide – Waterfall
- Magazine – Motorcade
- Smoked Salmon – Swamptacular Vernacular
- Mince For Vince – The Hydro Majestic
- Bonnie Prince Billy – Guns Are For Cowards
- Georgia Oatley – Geometric Pattern Innocence
- Felix Mir – All Night
- Headless Chickens – Gaskrankinstation
- Delicious Monster (F) – Dull Dull Dull
- babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- The Pretty Littles – Force
- Oscar The Wild – Big Think
Reader's opinions