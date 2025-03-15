Oscillate Wildly: 2025-03-15

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Smoked Salmon – Swamptacular Vernacular
  3. Kristen Hersh – Dandelion
  4. Mum – Green Grass of Tunnel
  5. Lesbians on Ecstasy – Superdyke!
  6. Chicks on Speed – Kaltes Klares Wasser
  7. Le Tigre – Hot Topic
  8. Beastie Boys – The Sounds of Science
  9. Last Quokka – Save The Pubs
  10. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  11. Party Dozen – The Big Man Upstairs (PD remix)
  12. Spike Fuck – Other Right Hand of the Lord
  13. Sunsick Daisy – It’ll Be Alright
  14. Throwing Muses – Summer of Love
  15. Thunder Speaks – Stop/Go
  16. Sons of Zoku – Yumi
  17. Khan – Orb
  18. William Street Strikers – Dirty Little Monkey
  19. Mess Esque – Take Me To Your Infinite Garden
  20. Smashing Pumpkins – Silverfuck
  21. Freegolf – Fite the Heart
  22. The Cruel Sea – Razor Back
  23. Swimsuit – There Will Be Blood
  24. Elizabeth Prophet – Mothra
  25. Tune-Yards – Limelight
