Oscillate Wildly: 2025-03-01

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Theodore Shapiro – Kimono Hallway
  3. Mess Esque – Take Me To Your Infinite Garden
  4. Dirty Three – I Remember A Time When Once You Used To Love Me
  5. Kara Jackson – DIckhead Blues
  6. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  7. PJ Harvey – Let England Shake
  8. Weyes Blood – It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody
  9. Tori Amos – Little Amsterdam
  10. Party Dozen – Big Man Upstairs (PD remix)
  11. Sleep D – Sunrise In The Crater (I Exist)
  12. Genesis Owusu – The Other Black Dog
  13. Mindy Meng Wang – I Don’t Speak Your Language
  14. Lowtide – Southern Mind (Black Cab remix)
  15. Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – Pack Animals
  16. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  17. The Genevieves – Keith
  18. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  19. Slowdive – Souvlaki Space Station
  20. Beach Fossils – Vacation
  21. The Dunes – Pariah
