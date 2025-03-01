Oscillate Wildly: 2025-03-01

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Theodore Shapiro – Kimono Hallway
- Mess Esque – Take Me To Your Infinite Garden
- Dirty Three – I Remember A Time When Once You Used To Love Me
- Kara Jackson – DIckhead Blues
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- PJ Harvey – Let England Shake
- Weyes Blood – It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody
- Tori Amos – Little Amsterdam
- Party Dozen – Big Man Upstairs (PD remix)
- Sleep D – Sunrise In The Crater (I Exist)
- Genesis Owusu – The Other Black Dog
- Mindy Meng Wang – I Don’t Speak Your Language
- Lowtide – Southern Mind (Black Cab remix)
- Cash Savage and The Last Drinks – Pack Animals
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- The Genevieves – Keith
- Twine – Sleeping Dogs
- Slowdive – Souvlaki Space Station
- Beach Fossils – Vacation
- The Dunes – Pariah
Reader's opinions