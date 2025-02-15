Oscillate Wildly: 2025-02-15

February 15, 2025

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Suzanne Vega/DNA – Tom’s Diner
  3. Kim Deal – Coast
  4. Pixies – Mr Grieves
  5. Sin Dog Jellyroll – Scream 2 Above
  6. Soursob Bob – New American Century
  7. Kim Salmon and the Surrealists – I Think I Cracked This Thing
  8. St. Morris Sinners – Cletus and the Jawbone Eaters
  9. New Candys – Meltdown Corp.
  10. Hachiku – Fun for Everyone
  11. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  12. Suki Waterhouse – My Fun
  13. Web Rumors – Blithe Echo
  14. Courtney Barnett – Kim’s Caravan
  15. Loose Tooth – Bites Will Bleed
  16. Chastity Belt – Drone
  17. Roisin Murphy – Can’t Replicate
  18. Sweeney – Daddy-O (extended version)
  19. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  20. PJ Harvey – Horses in my Dreams
  21. Tori Amos – Space Dog
  22. Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
  23. John Grant – Marbles
