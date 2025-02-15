Oscillate Wildly: 2025-02-15

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Suzanne Vega/DNA – Tom’s Diner
- Kim Deal – Coast
- Pixies – Mr Grieves
- Sin Dog Jellyroll – Scream 2 Above
- Soursob Bob – New American Century
- Kim Salmon and the Surrealists – I Think I Cracked This Thing
- St. Morris Sinners – Cletus and the Jawbone Eaters
- New Candys – Meltdown Corp.
- Hachiku – Fun for Everyone
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- Suki Waterhouse – My Fun
- Web Rumors – Blithe Echo
- Courtney Barnett – Kim’s Caravan
- Loose Tooth – Bites Will Bleed
- Chastity Belt – Drone
- Roisin Murphy – Can’t Replicate
- Sweeney – Daddy-O (extended version)
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- PJ Harvey – Horses in my Dreams
- Tori Amos – Space Dog
- Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
- John Grant – Marbles
Reader's opinions