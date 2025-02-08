Oscillate Wildly: 2025-02-08

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- War Room – twothousandandtwo
- Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
- Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Against The Wall
- Jess Johns – Someone Who Knows
- pj harvey – pocket knife
- Cat Power – Free
- Belle And Sebastian – Reclaim the Night
- UNKLE – burn my shadow
- Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
- Laurie Anderson – Flying At Night
- ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
- Un Drame Musical Instantané – Ca ira
- The Fuss – Bee Song
- Coda Chroma – Faded Denim
- Kim Deal – Coast
- Ethanol Blend – Madison
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Cull the Band – Girl I Know
- Witch Spit – Taperoo Boy
- The The – Life After Life
- Underground Lovers – Seven Day Weekend
- Spiritualized – All of my thoughts
- Nina Simone – I put a spell on you
- The Velvet Underground – Femme Fatale
- Naomi Keyte – Gillian
- Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
- Sweeney – Johanna in the 80s
Reader's opinions