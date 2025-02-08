Oscillate Wildly: 2025-02-08

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. War Room – twothousandandtwo
  3. Hard Rubbish – 16 Walls
  4. Ricky Albeck & The Belair Line Band – Against The Wall
  5. Jess Johns – Someone Who Knows
  6. pj harvey – pocket knife
  7. Cat Power – Free
  8. Belle And Sebastian – Reclaim the Night
  9. UNKLE – burn my shadow
  10. Georgia Oatley – Into The Deep Blue
  11. Laurie Anderson – Flying At Night
  12. ephemerons – Droughtbreaker
  13. Un Drame Musical Instantané – Ca ira
  14. The Fuss – Bee Song
  15. Coda Chroma – Faded Denim
  16. Kim Deal – Coast
  17. Ethanol Blend – Madison
  18. The Genevieves – Parts
  19. Cull the Band – Girl I Know
  20. Witch Spit – Taperoo Boy
  21. The The – Life After Life
  22. Underground Lovers – Seven Day Weekend
  23. Spiritualized – All of my thoughts
  24. Nina Simone – I put a spell on you
  25. The Velvet Underground – Femme Fatale
  26. Naomi Keyte – Gillian
  27. Placement – Inertia / Heavy Lids
  28. Sweeney – Johanna in the 80s
