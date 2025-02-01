Oscillate Wildly: 2025-02-01

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Mess Hall – Pulse
  3. DJ Shadow – Pain Killer – Kill The Pain – DJ Shadow Vs Depeche Mode
  4. Yoko Ono – everyman everywoman
  5. Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
  6. John Grant – Meek AF
  7. Sexy as Shit – The Weather Report
  8. Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (Could Stretch On Ad Infinitum)
  9. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  10. Ricky Albeck – She Wasn’t Anyone
  11. The Genevieves – Words
  12. Amyl & the Sniffers – You Should Not Be Doing That
  13. Bad Dreems – Jack
  14. God – My Pal
  15. The Chats – The Price of Smokes
  16. The Bug Club – On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System
  17. Of Montreal – The past is a grotesque animal
  18. Laurie Anderson – To Circle The World
  19. Beck – Broken Drum (Remix by Boards of Canada)
  20. Barefoot Bowls Club – Adelaide
  21. Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
  23. Hack – Jackhammer
  24. Party Dozen – Coup De Gronk
  25. Coldwave – Italia ’06
  26. The Hard Quartet – Action for Military Boys
