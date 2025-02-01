Oscillate Wildly: 2025-02-01

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Mess Hall – Pulse
- DJ Shadow – Pain Killer – Kill The Pain – DJ Shadow Vs Depeche Mode
- Yoko Ono – everyman everywoman
- Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
- John Grant – Meek AF
- Sexy as Shit – The Weather Report
- Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (Could Stretch On Ad Infinitum)
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- Ricky Albeck – She Wasn’t Anyone
- The Genevieves – Words
- Amyl & the Sniffers – You Should Not Be Doing That
- Bad Dreems – Jack
- God – My Pal
- The Chats – The Price of Smokes
- The Bug Club – On the Intricate Inner Workings of the System
- Of Montreal – The past is a grotesque animal
- Laurie Anderson – To Circle The World
- Beck – Broken Drum (Remix by Boards of Canada)
- Barefoot Bowls Club – Adelaide
- Smoked Salmon – Hey Hey Narcissis
- Hack – Jackhammer
- Party Dozen – Coup De Gronk
- Coldwave – Italia ’06
- The Hard Quartet – Action for Military Boys
