Oscillate Wildly: 2025-01-11

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Primitives – Don’t Know Where to Start
- Mass Wisteria – No Vacancy
- Camera Obscura – French Navy
- The The – Cognitive Dissident
- Nerve Quakes – Void
- Kim Deal – Nobody Loves You More
- Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
- Kosmetika – Kosmetika Strikes Back
- Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
- The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
- The High Beamers – shoebox
- Francoise Hardy – Le Temps De L’amour
- Etran Del’Air – Imouha
- Pretty Thighs – Pull Me Out
- Avant Gardeners – There’s Something Down There
- The Amcats – I’ve Had Enough (I Want More)
- The Liminanas – El Beach
- The Jam – Beat Surrender
- Wet Taxis – C’mon
- Lemmy Caution – Plastic Shoes
- The Birthday Party – The Friend Catcher
- Twine – Deer In The Headlights
- tuxedomoon – what use?
- Siouxsie and the Banshees – Mirage
- The Saints – (I’m) Stranded (Original Mix)
- Spacemen 3 – Revolution
- Ride – Polar Bear
- Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
