Oscillate Wildly: 2025-01-11

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Primitives – Don’t Know Where to Start
  3. Mass Wisteria – No Vacancy
  4. Camera Obscura – French Navy
  5. The The – Cognitive Dissident
  6. Nerve Quakes – Void
  7. Kim Deal – Nobody Loves You More
  8. Ethanol Blend – Run (Lies)
  9. Kosmetika – Kosmetika Strikes Back
  10. Hard Rubbish – Evergreen
  11. The Audreys – Secondhand Boots
  12. The High Beamers – shoebox
  13. Francoise Hardy – Le Temps De L’amour
  14. Etran Del’Air – Imouha
  15. Pretty Thighs – Pull Me Out
  16. Avant Gardeners – There’s Something Down There
  17. The Amcats – I’ve Had Enough (I Want More)
  18. The Liminanas – El Beach
  19. The Jam – Beat Surrender
  20. Wet Taxis – C’mon
  21. Lemmy Caution – Plastic Shoes
  22. The Birthday Party – The Friend Catcher
  23. Twine – Deer In The Headlights
  24. tuxedomoon – what use?
  25. Siouxsie and the Banshees – Mirage
  26. The Saints – (I’m) Stranded (Original Mix)
  27. # – #
  28. Spacemen 3 – Revolution
  29. Ride – Polar Bear
  30. Johnny Seagull and the Hot Chips – I Deal in Fire
