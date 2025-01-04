Oscillate Wildly: 2025-01-04

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Ripple Effect Band and Stereogamous – Cyclone Stereogamous Remix
  3. Chris Isaak – Wicked Game
  4. Swapmeet – Collision
  5. Workhorse – Violence
  6. The Cruel Sea – Better Get A Lawyer
  7. The Birthday Party – Release The Bats
  8. Rowland S Howard – Shut Me Down
  9. X – Degenerate Boy
  10. Superanut – I Like It Both Ways
  11. Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Your Funeral, My Trial
  12. St Morris Sinners – Cletus & the Jawbone Eaters
  13. War Room – Pumpkins
  14. Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
  15. Cornelius – Mind Train
  16. Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
  17. King Hannah – Somewhere Near El Paso
  18. Jess Ribeiro – Summer of Love
  19. Elsy Wameyo – Conquer ft. Ywaya Tajiri
  20. Bonny Light Horseman – The Roving
  21. Emily Wurramara – Ngarrukwujenama
  22. Khruangbin – Todavia Viva
  23. Brave Mistakes (feat Sweeney) – Candy
  24. Iggy Pop – Sunday
  25. Caribou – Barnowl
