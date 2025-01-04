Oscillate Wildly: 2025-01-04

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Ripple Effect Band and Stereogamous – Cyclone Stereogamous Remix
- Chris Isaak – Wicked Game
- Swapmeet – Collision
- Workhorse – Violence
- The Cruel Sea – Better Get A Lawyer
- The Birthday Party – Release The Bats
- Rowland S Howard – Shut Me Down
- X – Degenerate Boy
- Superanut – I Like It Both Ways
- Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Your Funeral, My Trial
- St Morris Sinners – Cletus & the Jawbone Eaters
- War Room – Pumpkins
- Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
- Cornelius – Mind Train
- Kim Gordon – I’m A Man
- King Hannah – Somewhere Near El Paso
- Jess Ribeiro – Summer of Love
- Elsy Wameyo – Conquer ft. Ywaya Tajiri
- Bonny Light Horseman – The Roving
- Emily Wurramara – Ngarrukwujenama
- Khruangbin – Todavia Viva
- Brave Mistakes (feat Sweeney) – Candy
- Iggy Pop – Sunday
- Caribou – Barnowl
