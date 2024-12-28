Oscillate Wildly: 2024-12-28

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. City Boy – 5.7.0.5
  3. Fruit Pastilles – I Don’t Ever Want To See You Again
  4. The Church – Almost With You
  5. Wooden Shjips – Ruins
  6. Happy Mondays – Lazyitis (The One Armed Boxer Remix
  7. Morrissey – Suedehead
  8. Godstar – The Brightest Star
  9. Dom Sensitive – R&D
  10. Bedridden – Why Did Bodidharma Come To China
  11. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemic
  12. William Street Strikers – Cabramata Sunrise
  13. The Creations – Holding Out
  14. The Victims – Television Addict
  15. The James Baker Beat – She said Bad Weekend
  16. The Beverly Chills – Hey Phillis
  17. Max Q – Way Of The World
  18. Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
  19. Jean-Michel Jarre – Oxygene
  20. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark – Souvenir
  21. Jack Frost – Every Hour God Sends
  22. The Chills – Submarine Bells
  23. Split Enz – Shark Attack
  24. Dave Dobbyn and Herbs – Slice Of Heaven
