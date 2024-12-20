Oscillate Wildly: 2024-12-20

December 20, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. John Grant – Marbles
  3. Grace Jones – Walking in the Rain
  4. The Taps of the Holy Trinity – Most Of Them Were Ghosts
  5. Michael Plater – Gathering Feathers
  6. Somnium – Alien
  7. Leong Lau – Ghost Drums
  8. Soft Covers – The Real Housewives of Porpoise Spit
  9. The Pinstripes – See You Tomorrow
  10. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  11. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  12. Snooper – Subdivision
  13. DJ Shadow – What Does Your Soul Look Like (Part 4)
  14. DJ Shadow – What Does Your Soul Look Like (Part 1)/Transmission 3
  15. Kara Jackson – no fun/party
  16. Thomas Paul – Jesus Was Way Cool
  17. Moloko – Pure Pleasure Seeker
  18. DJ Tr!p – Use Me
  19. Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (Could Stretch On Ad Infinitum)
  20. The Native Cats – Power In
  21. St Morris Sinners – Boarding Announcement
  22. St Morris Sinners – Big Rev Kev
  23. War Room – I Found
  24. Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
  25. The Hard Quartet – Heel Highway
