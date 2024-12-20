Oscillate Wildly: 2024-12-20

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- John Grant – Marbles
- Grace Jones – Walking in the Rain
- The Taps of the Holy Trinity – Most Of Them Were Ghosts
- Michael Plater – Gathering Feathers
- Somnium – Alien
- Leong Lau – Ghost Drums
- Soft Covers – The Real Housewives of Porpoise Spit
- The Pinstripes – See You Tomorrow
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Snooper – Subdivision
- DJ Shadow – What Does Your Soul Look Like (Part 4)
- DJ Shadow – What Does Your Soul Look Like (Part 1)/Transmission 3
- Kara Jackson – no fun/party
- Thomas Paul – Jesus Was Way Cool
- Moloko – Pure Pleasure Seeker
- DJ Tr!p – Use Me
- Wex Dabbler – Any Description of West Lakes (Could Stretch On Ad Infinitum)
- The Native Cats – Power In
- St Morris Sinners – Boarding Announcement
- St Morris Sinners – Big Rev Kev
- War Room – I Found
- Dom Sensitive – Weather Maps
- The Hard Quartet – Heel Highway
