Oscillate Wildly: 2024-12-14

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The The – Some Days I Drink My Coffee by the Grave of William Blake
  3. War Room – I Found
  4. the lizard train – when the acid drops
  5. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  6. Twine – Fruit To Ripe
  7. Beth Gibbons – Burden Of Life
  8. CHRUCH – Petits Villages
  9. Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 1
  10. The Only Objects – Access Will Be Retained (feat. Jack Degenhart)
  11. Mick Medew and Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
  12. Yoko Ono – i’m moving on
  13. Screaming Tribesmen – ice
  14. # – #
  15. Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
  16. Amaru Tribe – el girasol
  17. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  18. HOT CHIP & SLEAFORD MODS – Nom Nom Nom
  19. # – #
  20. Sweeney – Johanna in the 80s
  21. The Space Lady – Ballroom Blitz
  22. Stereolab – Margerine Melodie
  23. Basty H – Penguin And Possum
  24. # – #
  25. GOAT GIRL – Gossip
  26. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  27. Wet Lips – Here if you Need
  28. Wireheads – Hook Echo
  29. Parsnip – The Light
