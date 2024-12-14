Oscillate Wildly: 2024-12-14

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The The – Some Days I Drink My Coffee by the Grave of William Blake
- War Room – I Found
- the lizard train – when the acid drops
- The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
- Twine – Fruit To Ripe
- Beth Gibbons – Burden Of Life
- CHRUCH – Petits Villages
- Bat Country – 11.1 Jam Suite Pt 1
- The Only Objects – Access Will Be Retained (feat. Jack Degenhart)
- Mick Medew and Ursula – God Bless Yoko Ono
- Yoko Ono – i’m moving on
- Screaming Tribesmen – ice
- # – #
- Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
- Amaru Tribe – el girasol
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- HOT CHIP & SLEAFORD MODS – Nom Nom Nom
- # – #
- Sweeney – Johanna in the 80s
- The Space Lady – Ballroom Blitz
- Stereolab – Margerine Melodie
- Basty H – Penguin And Possum
- # – #
- GOAT GIRL – Gossip
- Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
- Wet Lips – Here if you Need
- Wireheads – Hook Echo
- Parsnip – The Light
