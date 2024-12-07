Oscillate Wildly: 2024-12-07

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Kraftwerk – Kometenmelodie 2
- Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
- Goat – Goatbrain
- Cake – The Distance
- Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
- The Specials – A Message to You Rudy
- Anna Echo and the High Tides – Pentacosia
- No Fixed Address – From My Eyes
- Pixies – Wave Of Mutilation
- X – I Don’t Wanna Go Out
- Beck – Paper Tiger
- Nick Drake – ‘Cello Song
- Sons Of Zoku – Kuhnoo (Acoustic)
- Willy Mason – Show Me The Way To Go Home
- Radiohead – Jigsaw Falling Into Place
- Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
- The Seven Ups – River Stones
- Baron von Doodie – Miracle Man
- Maisie – Overflow
- Robert Wyatt – Heaps of Sheeps
- Oh Mercy – Sandy
- Gang of Four – Natural’s Not in It
- Los Palms – Sorrows
- Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan – Come On Over (Turn Me On)
- Archie Roach – Jamu Dreaming
- Courtney Barnett – Walkin’ on Eggshells
- Jess Ribeiro – Chair Stare
- Pere Ubu – I Wanna Be Your Dog
Reader's opinions