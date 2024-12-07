Oscillate Wildly: 2024-12-07

December 7, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Kraftwerk – Kometenmelodie 2
  3. Emma Donovan & The Putbacks – Yarian Mitji
  4. Goat – Goatbrain
  5. Cake – The Distance
  6. Hoodoo Gurus – Leilani
  7. The Specials – A Message to You Rudy
  8. Anna Echo and the High Tides – Pentacosia
  9. No Fixed Address – From My Eyes
  10. Pixies – Wave Of Mutilation
  11. X – I Don’t Wanna Go Out
  12. Beck – Paper Tiger
  13. Nick Drake – ‘Cello Song
  14. Sons Of Zoku – Kuhnoo (Acoustic)
  15. Willy Mason – Show Me The Way To Go Home
  16. Radiohead – Jigsaw Falling Into Place
  17. Chelsea Manor – Hindsight
  18. The Seven Ups – River Stones
  19. Baron von Doodie – Miracle Man
  20. Maisie – Overflow
  21. Robert Wyatt – Heaps of Sheeps
  22. Oh Mercy – Sandy
  23. Gang of Four – Natural’s Not in It
  24. Los Palms – Sorrows
  25. Isobel Campbell and Mark Lanegan – Come On Over (Turn Me On)
  26. Archie Roach – Jamu Dreaming
  27. Courtney Barnett – Walkin’ on Eggshells
  28. Jess Ribeiro – Chair Stare
  29. Pere Ubu – I Wanna Be Your Dog
