Oscillate Wildly: 2024-11-30

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- The Triffids – Monkey On My Back
- Parsnip – The Babble
- Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
- The Midnight Mares – Empires Always End
- The Mountain Goats – Pigs that ran straightaway into the water, triumph of
- Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
- The Native Cats – Tanned Rested and Dead
- Clusterpuff – Shackles (Bodyslide Triphop Rework)
- Ween – Mutilated Lips
- The Flaming Lips – She Don’t Use Jelly
- Kate Bush – Army Dreamers
- Wex Dabbler – Antediluvian
- Pervin Guzeldere – Rabbit’s Fur
- Problem Pony – Damn
- The Flying Burrito Brothers – Sin City
- Supergrass – Richard III
- The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
- Beulah – Emma Blowgun’s Last Stand
- Dengue Fever – Tiger Phone Card
- The Hard Quartet – Renegade
- The A’s – He Needs Me
- The Magnetic Fields – I Don’ Want To Get Over You
- Max Savage – If It Takes All Night
- Custard – Bye Bye Birdie
- The Go-Betweens – Spring Rain
- Charlie Needs Braces – This Land
- Ezra Collective – Togetherness
- Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps Please
- OIL! – III
