Oscillate Wildly: 2024-11-30

Written by on November 30, 2024

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. The Triffids – Monkey On My Back
  3. Parsnip – The Babble
  4. Dom Sensitive – Critical Energy
  5. The Midnight Mares – Empires Always End
  6. The Mountain Goats – Pigs that ran straightaway into the water, triumph of
  7. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy & Pandemonium
  8. The Native Cats – Tanned Rested and Dead
  9. Clusterpuff – Shackles (Bodyslide Triphop Rework)
  10. Ween – Mutilated Lips
  11. The Flaming Lips – She Don’t Use Jelly
  12. Kate Bush – Army Dreamers
  13. Wex Dabbler – Antediluvian
  14. Pervin Guzeldere – Rabbit’s Fur
  15. Problem Pony – Damn
  16. The Flying Burrito Brothers – Sin City
  17. Supergrass – Richard III
  18. The Bitter Vics – Rock O Shell
  19. Beulah – Emma Blowgun’s Last Stand
  20. Dengue Fever – Tiger Phone Card
  21. The Hard Quartet – Renegade
  22. The A’s – He Needs Me
  23. The Magnetic Fields – I Don’ Want To Get Over You
  24. Max Savage – If It Takes All Night
  25. Custard – Bye Bye Birdie
  26. The Go-Betweens – Spring Rain
  27. Charlie Needs Braces – This Land
  28. Ezra Collective – Togetherness
  29. Splodgenessabounds – Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps Please
  30. OIL! – III
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Bamboo Groove: 2024-11-30

Current track

Title

Artist