Oscillate Wildly: 2024-11-23

- The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
- Roisin Murphy – Ramalama (bang bang)
- John Grant – Queen of Denmark
- Sweeney – Daddy-O (extended version)
- Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy
- Where’s The Pope? – Pizza To Go
- Nirvana – Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
- Urge Overkill – Girl, You’ll be a woman soon
- Madam Super Trash – Wreck
- Kim Deal – Coast
- Ben Salter – Goddess
- King Hannah – Mattress
- Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
- Mono – are you there?
- Bananagun – Brave Child of a New World
- Los Bitchos – Pista (fresh start)
- Bahamadia – Paper Thin
- Miss Kaninna – Push Up
- Gut Health – Memory Foam
- BARKAA – Blak Matriarch
- Yard Act – Rich
- Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
- Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
- Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
- The Hard Quartet – Six Deaf Rats
