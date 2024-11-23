Oscillate Wildly: 2024-11-23

  1. The Smiths – Oscillate Wildly
  2. Roisin Murphy – Ramalama (bang bang)
  3. John Grant – Queen of Denmark
  4. Sweeney – Daddy-O (extended version)
  5. Quirkestra – Animals Causing Anarchy
  6. Where’s The Pope? – Pizza To Go
  7. Nirvana – Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge On Seattle
  8. Urge Overkill – Girl, You’ll be a woman soon
  9. Madam Super Trash – Wreck
  10. Kim Deal – Coast
  11. Ben Salter – Goddess
  12. King Hannah – Mattress
  13. Jen Lush – Icon – song 1
  14. Mono – are you there?
  15. Bananagun – Brave Child of a New World
  16. Los Bitchos – Pista (fresh start)
  17. Bahamadia – Paper Thin
  18. Miss Kaninna – Push Up
  19. Gut Health – Memory Foam
  20. BARKAA – Blak Matriarch
  21. Yard Act – Rich
  22. Genesis Owusu – Leaving the Light
  23. Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
  24. Georgia Oatley – Time Passes Murmur
  25. The Hard Quartet – Six Deaf Rats
